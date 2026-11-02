Israeli Forces Withdraw from Hebron Across Southern West Bank
(MENAFN) Hebron Governor Khaled Dudin announced Monday that Israeli troops had pulled out of all areas of Hebron, located in the southern occupied West Bank, following a military operation that lasted ten days.
“Palestinian security forces have taken full control of the area following the Israeli withdrawal,” Dudin said.
He confirmed that residents who had been displaced during the military campaign were now able to return to their homes.
“Relevant authorities and Palestinian security forces are monitoring developments on the ground and working to provide the necessary conditions for residents to return safely,” the governor said.
Israeli forces began their operation in Hebron on Oct. 23 after two Palestinians carried out a shooting attack that killed two Israeli soldiers and injured three others. The Israeli military subsequently killed both alleged attackers.
Throughout the ten-day campaign, the army enforced restrictions and closures across Hebron and nearby villages. Troops also took control of Palestinian homes in the Al-Jalda and Ein Deir Baha neighborhoods, turning the properties into military positions.
The offensive further involved the displacement of residents, destruction of houses and other buildings, damage to commercial establishments and the deterioration of local infrastructure.
“Palestinian security forces have taken full control of the area following the Israeli withdrawal,” Dudin said.
He confirmed that residents who had been displaced during the military campaign were now able to return to their homes.
“Relevant authorities and Palestinian security forces are monitoring developments on the ground and working to provide the necessary conditions for residents to return safely,” the governor said.
Israeli forces began their operation in Hebron on Oct. 23 after two Palestinians carried out a shooting attack that killed two Israeli soldiers and injured three others. The Israeli military subsequently killed both alleged attackers.
Throughout the ten-day campaign, the army enforced restrictions and closures across Hebron and nearby villages. Troops also took control of Palestinian homes in the Al-Jalda and Ein Deir Baha neighborhoods, turning the properties into military positions.
The offensive further involved the displacement of residents, destruction of houses and other buildings, damage to commercial establishments and the deterioration of local infrastructure.
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