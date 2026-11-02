Ebola Funding Gap: Two-Thirds of USD2.9B Still Not Paid
(MENAFN) Two-thirds of the money promised to fight Africa’s Ebola outbreak has not yet been paid out, the continent’s top public health official warned on Monday, demanding immediate action to halt the fast-moving epidemic.
Foreign partners pledged roughly $2.9 billion in cash and in-kind support, according to figures Africa CDC published in September.
Jean Kaseya, Africa CDC’s director-general, raised the alarm in a post on US social media platform X.
“This outbreak reminds us that health security is shared. For the first time, Ebola has reached three African regions. Yet, two-thirds of the pledged response funds are still pending,” Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya wrote on US social media platform X.
The outbreak, driven by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, has now struck four African nations: the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria.
In Congo alone, deaths have climbed past 5,000 among more than 10,000 confirmed cases, government figures released Saturday show.
“Every day of delay puts more families and frontline health workers at risk,” Kaseya warned.
Kaseya said the agency is working closely with African leaders to guarantee health teams safe access, especially in areas hit by conflict.
“We must act now, together, to stop the spread,” he added.
Foreign partners pledged roughly $2.9 billion in cash and in-kind support, according to figures Africa CDC published in September.
Jean Kaseya, Africa CDC’s director-general, raised the alarm in a post on US social media platform X.
“This outbreak reminds us that health security is shared. For the first time, Ebola has reached three African regions. Yet, two-thirds of the pledged response funds are still pending,” Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya wrote on US social media platform X.
The outbreak, driven by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, has now struck four African nations: the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria.
In Congo alone, deaths have climbed past 5,000 among more than 10,000 confirmed cases, government figures released Saturday show.
“Every day of delay puts more families and frontline health workers at risk,” Kaseya warned.
Kaseya said the agency is working closely with African leaders to guarantee health teams safe access, especially in areas hit by conflict.
“We must act now, together, to stop the spread,” he added.
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