Trump Rallies Republican Voters in Iowa, Kansas Before Midterm Elections
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump campaigned in Iowa and Kansas on Sunday, making a final appeal to voters as Republicans sought to strengthen turnout ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.
Trump first spoke to supporters in Dubuque, Iowa, before heading to Salina, Kansas, where he encouraged voters to support Republican candidates and help the party maintain its majority in Congress.
“If you elect a Republican House and Republican Senate on November 3rd, we will continue to put America first every single day,” Trump told the crowd in Salina.
During his address, the president highlighted several policy measures he said Republicans would pursue if they retained control of both chambers of Congress. These included tougher immigration policies, mandatory voter identification, proof-of-citizenship requirements and prohibiting sanctuary cities.
He also advocated imposing the death penalty on major drug traffickers, human smugglers and individuals found guilty of murdering law enforcement officers.
“The golden age of America is upon us, but you must go out and vote,” Trump said.
Trump further called on Kansas residents to reelect Republican Senator Roger Marshall and support Ty Masterson, the party's candidate for governor.
“Let's go out and do what we do best, which is to win, win, win,” Trump said. “On November 3rd, we're going to win, and let's make the next two years bigger and better and stronger than ever before.”
Trump first spoke to supporters in Dubuque, Iowa, before heading to Salina, Kansas, where he encouraged voters to support Republican candidates and help the party maintain its majority in Congress.
“If you elect a Republican House and Republican Senate on November 3rd, we will continue to put America first every single day,” Trump told the crowd in Salina.
During his address, the president highlighted several policy measures he said Republicans would pursue if they retained control of both chambers of Congress. These included tougher immigration policies, mandatory voter identification, proof-of-citizenship requirements and prohibiting sanctuary cities.
He also advocated imposing the death penalty on major drug traffickers, human smugglers and individuals found guilty of murdering law enforcement officers.
“The golden age of America is upon us, but you must go out and vote,” Trump said.
Trump further called on Kansas residents to reelect Republican Senator Roger Marshall and support Ty Masterson, the party's candidate for governor.
“Let's go out and do what we do best, which is to win, win, win,” Trump said. “On November 3rd, we're going to win, and let's make the next two years bigger and better and stronger than ever before.”
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