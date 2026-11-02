India’s Andhra Pradesh Prepares for Cyclone Murasu Landfall
(MENAFN) India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh is taking precautionary measures ahead of Cyclone Murasu, which is expected to reach the coastline around midnight Monday.
The approaching storm follows Cyclone Arnab, which struck India's southern coast several days earlier, leaving five people dead.
According to the India Meteorological Department's latest forecast issued Monday, Murasu is expected to travel northwest before making landfall along the southern Andhra Pradesh coast. The storm could bring winds reaching 100 to 110 kilometers per hour (62-68 mph), with the expected landfall zone stretching between Nellore and Narsapur near Ongole, from late Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has instructed government officials to activate preparations and take necessary precautions. Preliminary assessments indicate that between 6,000 and 8,000 electricity poles could be damaged by the storm, creating a “severe threat to power supply,” he warned.
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also cautioned that the cyclone could significantly affect Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla and Krishna districts, according to a statement shared on X.
As the storm approaches, authorities have ordered residents of vulnerable low-lying communities to move to designated safe areas to reduce the risk to their lives.
The approaching storm follows Cyclone Arnab, which struck India's southern coast several days earlier, leaving five people dead.
According to the India Meteorological Department's latest forecast issued Monday, Murasu is expected to travel northwest before making landfall along the southern Andhra Pradesh coast. The storm could bring winds reaching 100 to 110 kilometers per hour (62-68 mph), with the expected landfall zone stretching between Nellore and Narsapur near Ongole, from late Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has instructed government officials to activate preparations and take necessary precautions. Preliminary assessments indicate that between 6,000 and 8,000 electricity poles could be damaged by the storm, creating a “severe threat to power supply,” he warned.
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also cautioned that the cyclone could significantly affect Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla and Krishna districts, according to a statement shared on X.
As the storm approaches, authorities have ordered residents of vulnerable low-lying communities to move to designated safe areas to reduce the risk to their lives.
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