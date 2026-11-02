Cyberattacks Disrupt Emergency Alert Applications in Russia, Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine reported cyber incidents targeting their mobile emergency notification services early Monday, after users in both countries received misleading alerts.
Ukraine's Air Force said its Air Alert application had apparently experienced "hostile interference" following the appearance of inaccurate warnings on the platform.
"There is no radiation threat," the air force stated on Telegram, calling on the public to stay calm and rely on information from official channels.
Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications subsequently accused Russia of being behind the disruption, reporting that users had received "strange messages," including a notification written in Russian that mentioned the Oreshnik missile.
Later, Russia's Emergencies Ministry announced that its own mobile application had suffered a "massive cyberattack," enabling unidentified attackers to distribute fabricated information to users.
The ministry stressed that the country's wider emergency notification infrastructure remained fully operational and had not been compromised.
It added that the public continued to receive warnings through established channels, including sirens, public loudspeakers, text messages, television and radio broadcasts. The mobile platform, it explained, serves only as a supplementary source of information.
Technical teams were working to return the application to normal service, while the ministry maintained that the situation was "under control."
Ukraine's Air Force said its Air Alert application had apparently experienced "hostile interference" following the appearance of inaccurate warnings on the platform.
"There is no radiation threat," the air force stated on Telegram, calling on the public to stay calm and rely on information from official channels.
Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications subsequently accused Russia of being behind the disruption, reporting that users had received "strange messages," including a notification written in Russian that mentioned the Oreshnik missile.
Later, Russia's Emergencies Ministry announced that its own mobile application had suffered a "massive cyberattack," enabling unidentified attackers to distribute fabricated information to users.
The ministry stressed that the country's wider emergency notification infrastructure remained fully operational and had not been compromised.
It added that the public continued to receive warnings through established channels, including sirens, public loudspeakers, text messages, television and radio broadcasts. The mobile platform, it explained, serves only as a supplementary source of information.
Technical teams were working to return the application to normal service, while the ministry maintained that the situation was "under control."
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