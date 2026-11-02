China Urges Dialogue as Iran Vows No Compromise on Sovereignty
(MENAFN) China’s top diplomat pressed on Monday for talks to halt the escalating Middle East war, warning that the conflict has dragged on and now reaches well beyond the region.
Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, delivered the appeal in Beijing while hosting Ali Bagheri, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement. He insisted that negotiations and dialogue are the sole route to ending the fighting.
“All parties should act responsibly towards their people and history, moving towards a common goal and focusing on a political solution with a rational and pragmatic spirit, rather than resorting to force again,” he said.
Wang renewed Beijing’s readiness to advance President Xi Jinping’s initiatives to calm regional tensions and to work with every side toward restoring peace.
He also said ties between China and Iran have grown steadily despite global upheaval, benefiting both nations and reflecting the Global South’s push for stronger unity and cooperation. Wang voiced backing for Tehran’s efforts to protect its sovereignty and security and pledged to deepen bilateral relations.
Bagheri, for his part, said Tehran would not bend on defending its sovereignty, national security or territorial integrity, an Iranian state broadcaster reported.
“Iran will not make any compromise in this regard,” he said.
Bagheri denounced the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, along with the killing of the country’s supreme leader and members of his family, as what he termed “unforgettable crimes,” which he characterized as war crimes.
He also cautioned against what he called US warmongering and expansionism, arguing that a war against a civilization cannot succeed and would damage the global economy.
Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, delivered the appeal in Beijing while hosting Ali Bagheri, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement. He insisted that negotiations and dialogue are the sole route to ending the fighting.
“All parties should act responsibly towards their people and history, moving towards a common goal and focusing on a political solution with a rational and pragmatic spirit, rather than resorting to force again,” he said.
Wang renewed Beijing’s readiness to advance President Xi Jinping’s initiatives to calm regional tensions and to work with every side toward restoring peace.
He also said ties between China and Iran have grown steadily despite global upheaval, benefiting both nations and reflecting the Global South’s push for stronger unity and cooperation. Wang voiced backing for Tehran’s efforts to protect its sovereignty and security and pledged to deepen bilateral relations.
Bagheri, for his part, said Tehran would not bend on defending its sovereignty, national security or territorial integrity, an Iranian state broadcaster reported.
“Iran will not make any compromise in this regard,” he said.
Bagheri denounced the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, along with the killing of the country’s supreme leader and members of his family, as what he termed “unforgettable crimes,” which he characterized as war crimes.
He also cautioned against what he called US warmongering and expansionism, arguing that a war against a civilization cannot succeed and would damage the global economy.
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