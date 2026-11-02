Nigerian Military Eliminates Senior ISWAP Leaders in Borno State
(MENAFN) Nigerian security forces have killed four senior figures from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), including a member of its Shura Council and two prominent Arab fighters, during a military operation in northeastern Borno State, according to the military.
The confrontation occurred late on Oct. 31 in Kukawa Local Government Area after insurgents launched an assault on army positions, a statement released Sunday by Captain Mohammed Goni, acting media information officer for Operation Hadin Kai, said.
Among those killed were Abu Hajara, a leading member of ISWAP's Shura Council, and Abul Walid, a senior operative reportedly maintaining close ties with the group's overall leader, Ba Shuwa.
The military also confirmed the deaths of two other high-ranking militants, along with several additional fighters, during the clashes.
Government forces, backed by air support, successfully repelled the attack and seized weapons, ammunition and communication equipment from the area, according to the statement.
The latest operation followed another military confrontation in Buni Yadi three days earlier, during which 55 insurgents, including several commanders, were reported killed.
The military said the consecutive operations form part of a broader campaign aimed at dismantling ISWAP's leadership structure and weakening its ability to operate across northeastern Nigeria.
The confrontation occurred late on Oct. 31 in Kukawa Local Government Area after insurgents launched an assault on army positions, a statement released Sunday by Captain Mohammed Goni, acting media information officer for Operation Hadin Kai, said.
Among those killed were Abu Hajara, a leading member of ISWAP's Shura Council, and Abul Walid, a senior operative reportedly maintaining close ties with the group's overall leader, Ba Shuwa.
The military also confirmed the deaths of two other high-ranking militants, along with several additional fighters, during the clashes.
Government forces, backed by air support, successfully repelled the attack and seized weapons, ammunition and communication equipment from the area, according to the statement.
The latest operation followed another military confrontation in Buni Yadi three days earlier, during which 55 insurgents, including several commanders, were reported killed.
The military said the consecutive operations form part of a broader campaign aimed at dismantling ISWAP's leadership structure and weakening its ability to operate across northeastern Nigeria.
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