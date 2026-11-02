WHO Warns Ethiopia Drone Strikes Push Health System to Brink
(MENAFN) World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned a surge of attacks on civilians in Ethiopia’s Amhara and Tigray regions on Monday, calling the violence “deeply disturbing.”
In a post on X, Tedros said children, including a newborn, were reportedly among those killed at the Jaari 2 displacement camp in Amhara. In a separate attack in Rama, in Tigray, several people were reportedly killed while trying to get food.
Tedros cautioned: “While these are the latest incidents, drone attacks and civilian casualties have tragically become frequent across Ethiopia.”
The fighting in northern Ethiopia “is pushing an already fragile health system closer to collapse,” he said, as hospitals run short of health workers, medicines and equipment. Ambulance services are “severely limited,” he added, and insecurity is keeping life-saving medical supplies from reaching some areas.
“WHO and UN partners are working around the clock to deliver additional much needed medical supplies to all the affected regions,” he concluded.
The attacks have deepened hardship for families already short of food, medicine and shelter after cuts to aid. Amhara has seen prolonged fighting between federal security forces and Fano militias since 2023, with military operations, including drone strikes, hitting civilian communities. The violence comes amid wider instability across Ethiopia, including renewed fighting in Tigray.
In a post on X, Tedros said children, including a newborn, were reportedly among those killed at the Jaari 2 displacement camp in Amhara. In a separate attack in Rama, in Tigray, several people were reportedly killed while trying to get food.
Tedros cautioned: “While these are the latest incidents, drone attacks and civilian casualties have tragically become frequent across Ethiopia.”
The fighting in northern Ethiopia “is pushing an already fragile health system closer to collapse,” he said, as hospitals run short of health workers, medicines and equipment. Ambulance services are “severely limited,” he added, and insecurity is keeping life-saving medical supplies from reaching some areas.
“WHO and UN partners are working around the clock to deliver additional much needed medical supplies to all the affected regions,” he concluded.
The attacks have deepened hardship for families already short of food, medicine and shelter after cuts to aid. Amhara has seen prolonged fighting between federal security forces and Fano militias since 2023, with military operations, including drone strikes, hitting civilian communities. The violence comes amid wider instability across Ethiopia, including renewed fighting in Tigray.
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