Japan Establishes National Agency to Strengthen Disaster Management
(MENAFN) Japan has established a new government agency to improve the country's readiness for natural disasters and enhance coordination during emergencies involving earthquakes, floods and volcanic activity.
The National Disaster Management Agency, headquartered in Tokyo and led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, will create regional centers to strengthen cooperation with local authorities.
The initiative also aims to improve preparations for major earthquakes that could strike along the Nankai Trough, Japan Trench and Chishima Trench, as well as beneath the Tokyo metropolitan area.
The government plans to determine the locations of the regional centers by summer 2027, with the facilities expected to become operational by July 2028.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara announced that Reconstruction Minister Goshi Hosono will also take on the role of disaster management minister.
The new institution is the first agency placed directly under Cabinet oversight since the Digital Agency was established in September 2021. It will provide assistance to local administrations struggling with limited financial resources and a lack of qualified disaster management personnel.
The disaster management minister will also be empowered to advise other government departments on measures needed to improve their disaster response capabilities.
Key objectives include upgrading evacuation facilities, preventing deaths associated with disasters and improving the distribution of essential goods to people forced to leave their homes.
In addition, the agency will supervise rebuilding efforts in areas affected by earthquakes and address the growing threat of severe flooding caused by increasingly heavy rainfall across Japan.
The National Disaster Management Agency, headquartered in Tokyo and led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, will create regional centers to strengthen cooperation with local authorities.
The initiative also aims to improve preparations for major earthquakes that could strike along the Nankai Trough, Japan Trench and Chishima Trench, as well as beneath the Tokyo metropolitan area.
The government plans to determine the locations of the regional centers by summer 2027, with the facilities expected to become operational by July 2028.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara announced that Reconstruction Minister Goshi Hosono will also take on the role of disaster management minister.
The new institution is the first agency placed directly under Cabinet oversight since the Digital Agency was established in September 2021. It will provide assistance to local administrations struggling with limited financial resources and a lack of qualified disaster management personnel.
The disaster management minister will also be empowered to advise other government departments on measures needed to improve their disaster response capabilities.
Key objectives include upgrading evacuation facilities, preventing deaths associated with disasters and improving the distribution of essential goods to people forced to leave their homes.
In addition, the agency will supervise rebuilding efforts in areas affected by earthquakes and address the growing threat of severe flooding caused by increasingly heavy rainfall across Japan.
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