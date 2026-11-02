Kremlin Calls “Successful” Oleshky Truce as Ukraine Cries Foul
(MENAFN) The Kremlin declared Monday that the ceasefire in the Russian-held southern Ukrainian city of Oleshky, in the Kherson region, was “successful.”
“We can indeed confirm the successful execution of this humanitarian operation,” Peskov told a press briefing.
Peskov thanked Washington for its help in Oleshky, singling out US first lady Melania Trump, and commended the coordination between the Russian and Ukrainian human rights commissioners.
Asked whether a similar operation could follow, Peskov said every such case is “unique,” and added: “There are no similar plans yet, nor are there any similar initiatives.”
He also addressed a Ukrainian accusation, issued earlier in the day, that Russia exploited the pause to “regroup,” and said Moscow could not rule out that Ukraine had done the same, calling it “perfectly standard practice in such situations.”
Earlier Monday, Ukraine’s General Staff charged that Moscow had used last week’s truce to “improve their positions.”
“During the ceasefire, the rotation of Russian units was observed, along with the fortification of positions, the deployment of additional anti-drone measures along roads, and the expansion of logistics — specifically the delivery of ammunition,” it said.
The localized truce, brokered by Melania Trump, took effect Oct. 27 to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations. Moscow seized Oleshky in 2022, the first year of the war. The truce expired at 10.59 pm local time (2059GMT) Sunday.
“We can indeed confirm the successful execution of this humanitarian operation,” Peskov told a press briefing.
Peskov thanked Washington for its help in Oleshky, singling out US first lady Melania Trump, and commended the coordination between the Russian and Ukrainian human rights commissioners.
Asked whether a similar operation could follow, Peskov said every such case is “unique,” and added: “There are no similar plans yet, nor are there any similar initiatives.”
He also addressed a Ukrainian accusation, issued earlier in the day, that Russia exploited the pause to “regroup,” and said Moscow could not rule out that Ukraine had done the same, calling it “perfectly standard practice in such situations.”
Earlier Monday, Ukraine’s General Staff charged that Moscow had used last week’s truce to “improve their positions.”
“During the ceasefire, the rotation of Russian units was observed, along with the fortification of positions, the deployment of additional anti-drone measures along roads, and the expansion of logistics — specifically the delivery of ammunition,” it said.
The localized truce, brokered by Melania Trump, took effect Oct. 27 to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations. Moscow seized Oleshky in 2022, the first year of the war. The truce expired at 10.59 pm local time (2059GMT) Sunday.
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