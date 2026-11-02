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Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme


Date: 2026-11-02 06:31:53

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement
No. 70/2026

2 November 2026

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 3 February 2026, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 750m and a maximum of 3,250,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany's capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 29 January 2027.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 26 October 2026 to 30 October 2026:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
26/10/2026 6,823 398.00 2,715,562
27/10/2026 15,000 389.23 5,838,485
28/10/2026 8,000 387.21 3,097,719
29/10/2026 30,000 362.34 10,870,287
30/10/2026 13,606 355.72 4,839,862
Accumulated for the period 73,429 - 27,361,915
Accumulated under the programme 1,715,141 - 572,584,074

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 2,058,719 treasury shares corresponding to 4.5% of the total share capital.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments

  • 70. Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
  • 70. Appendix - Information on all transactions

MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111902002


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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