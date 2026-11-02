Inside FREELANDER Nightfall, A Brand Evening In Wuhu

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER hosted its international guests at FREELANDER Nightfall at the Hengli Hotel in Wuhu last month, as part of the 2026 Chery International User Summit. Conceived as a brand experience rather than a launch event, the evening brought together intelligent technology and British style.

Arriving at FREELANDER Nightfall

Guests were greeted by Mornine, an embodied AI humanoid robot from Chery International's AiMOGA brand, with FREELANDER 8 on display at the entrance and live jazz setting the mood. Inside, the experience zones held a FREELANDER 8 wheel display, samples of the exterior finishes and a Harman Kardon sound installation. The international five-seat version of FREELANDER 8 made its first public appearance alongside the six-seat version.









Guests at FREELANDER Nightfall at the Hengli Hotel in Wuhu

On Stage

Ms Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, told the brand story, announced the AI Voice Assistant and introduced i-ATS (Intelligent All-Terrain System). Mr Phil Simmons, EVP of the FREELANDER Design Hub, then took guests through the design of FREELANDER 8, from the Castle-Style Body Design to the Iconic Triangle Window.

“For me, bringing FREELANDER to the world means more than entering new markets. It means earning the trust of our customers, every day. That takes a great product, strong local partners and service people can rely on,” said Ms Mao.









Mr Phil Simmons, EVP of the FREELANDER Design Hub, presents the design of FREELANDER 8 at FREELANDER Nightfall

A Night for Partners

FREELANDER signed partnership agreements with EK Kanoo Group in Bahrain and Saud Bahwan Group in Oman, and presented its dealer partners with framed photographs autographed by Mr Simmons.

The evening set out what FREELANDER 8 stands for: British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom, with i-ATS at the core of its all-terrain capability. This combination reflects the brand slogan“Beyond the Legend”. FREELANDER 8 is expected to launch in the UAE in the first quarter of 2027.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery Group. JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub to lead its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain. The brand's global foundation includes more than 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing and global operations.

Daniel Bao

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at