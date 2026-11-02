Lithium-Ion Battery Industry: USD 438.1 Billion By 2032 Driven By High Energy Density Batteries - Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The lithium-ion battery market is driven by rising EV adoption, gigafactory expansions, utility-scale energy storage demand, data-center backup upgrades, marine electrification, and growing LFP battery use in affordable electric vehicles.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lithium-ion battery market USD 136.3 billion in 2026 to USD 166.1 billion in 2027, reaching USD 438.1 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 21.4% during 2027–2032. Rising EV production and grid-scale storage installations are increasing demand for both battery cells and complete storage systems. In China, investments in manufacturing capacity and pouch battery production are supporting automotive and stationary storage applications. Manufacturers are also expanding regional operations and integrating storage systems to serve a broader customer base. However, rising electrolyte-additive and anode material costs are putting pressure on supplier margins.

Lithium-ion Battery Market Trends:

China's Manufacturing Push Supports Domestic Battery Capacity Expansion

China's industrial strategy is encouraging battery manufacturers to expand production facilities and strengthen regional manufacturing clusters. Government initiatives are linking battery production with downstream applications, while investments by major cell producers are supporting new manufacturing bases. This creates opportunities for equipment suppliers, although additional battery supply will depend on the timely commissioning of these facilities.

Nordic Data Centers Shift from VRLA to Lithium-ion Backup Systems

Data-center operators in Nordic countries are increasingly evaluating lithium-ion batteries as alternatives to valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) backup systems. Lower space requirements, longer service life, and reduced maintenance needs can support this transition. However, adoption depends on whether long-term operating savings justify the higher initial investment. Lifecycle costs and backup performance therefore remain key considerations when selecting replacement battery systems.

Growing Utility-Scale Battery Storage Deployment in the United States

Utility-scale energy storage projects and grid expansion plans are creating additional demand for lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Operational projects demonstrate the need for battery containers and supporting power conversion equipment, while future procurement plans indicate continued demand for grid-connected storage. This creates opportunities for battery manufacturers to supply cells, integrated storage systems, and related equipment for utility-scale applications.

Lithium-ion Battery Industry Segments:

By Product Type

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum (NCA)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Titanate (LTO)

By Form Factor



Cylindrical Prismatic

Pouch

By Power Capacity

0 to 3,000 mAh

3,000 to 10,000 mAh

10,000 to 60,000 mAh

Above 60,000 mAh

By End-use Industry

Automotive (EV, HEV, PHEV)

Consumer Electronics

Industrial and Power Tools

Stationary Energy Storage

Aerospace and Defense

Marine

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

For a comprehensive analysis of the market, including key growth drivers, market segmentation, regional trends, and the competitive landscape, explore the full report from Mordor Intelligence:

Lithium-ion Battery Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific Leads Battery Production and Demand Growth

Asia-Pacific remains a major hub for lithium-ion battery manufacturing, supported by China's established production network and rising electric vehicle adoption across neighboring markets. Growing demand for energy storage and electric mobility is encouraging manufacturers to expand production capacity and strengthen regional supply chains.

North America and Europe Benefit from Storage and EV Demand

North America's market is supported by grid-scale battery storage projects that generate revenue through capacity contracts, energy sales, and grid-support services. In Europe, rising adoption of battery-powered passenger vehicles is creating additional demand for battery cells and packs, encouraging manufacturers to strengthen their regional production presence.

“The lithium-ion battery market is expanding as electric vehicle adoption increases and demand for energy storage solutions grows across renewable energy and industrial applications. This report examines key market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities across battery chemistries and end-user industries, providing decision-makers with insights to support strategic planning,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL)

BYD Company Limited

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

SK On Co., Ltd.

AESC (Envision AESC Group)

CALB Co., Ltd.

Gotion High-Tech Co., Ltd.

EVE Energy Co., Ltd.



Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd.

Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

VARTA AG

Toshiba Corporation

Saft Groupe SAS

Northvolt AB

Microvast Holdings, Inc.

A123 Systems LLC

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Reliance Lithium Werks BV

Tesla, Inc. (Battery Division

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