Alder Furniture Marks 40 Years Of Craftsmanship With A New Furniture Collection

Alder Furniture Logo

Alder Furniture - Celeste Bed Set

Aditya Chadha- Director, Alder Furniture

Alder Furniture - Empire 3+2 Sofa Set

From one family workshop in 1986 to 3,25,000 sq ft of factory space and 500+ dealers, Alder marks 40 years of making knockdown furniture for Indian homes.

- Anil Chadha, Founder & Director, AlderNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alder Furniture is celebrating 40 years of craftsmanship this Diwali.What began in 1986 as one family workshop has grown into a trusted furniture manufacturer in India, with 3,25,000 square feet of manufacturing space, 37+ franchise stores and a network of 500+ dealers and distributors. To mark the milestone, Alder has also brought out a new collection of wooden furniture for home and office, built the way the brand has always built it: strong, simple to assemble and made to last.Where it all beganIn 1986, Anil Chadha started a small furniture business with one belief. Good furniture should not be costly or hard to get. In 2000, Sanjay Chadha joined as co-founder and the business began to grow. From the start, the promise was clear: to turn houses into homes.Today, the second generation leads the way. Aditya Chadha is Managing Director and Hiranya Chadha is Deputy Director, Production. Two generations, one family, and the same promise.How Indian furniture has changed, and where Alder fits inForty years ago, furniture in most Indian homes came from the local carpenter. It was made on the spot, it was heavy, and it was hard to move. When a family changed cities, the furniture often stayed behind or got damaged on the way. Today, people move more often, homes are smaller, and families want good looks without a big bill. Alder saw this shift early and chose knockdown furniture. Also called CKD furniture or complete knockdown furniture, each piece is cut with machine accuracy in the factory, packed flat and put together at home. Flat pack furniture saves space in the truck, cuts damage in transit and can be taken apart and set up again when you move. Alder backs this with a promise of lifetime assembly and disassembly. For young professionals, rented homes and growing families, easy to move furniture is no longer a luxury. It is a need. Alder has also helped bring quality furniture at affordable prices closer to people. It is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. Its pieces carry a minimum two year warranty on parts, free fitting at the customer's home, and a DIY furniture option for those who like to build things themselves. Alder furniture can also be re-polished, so a wooden bed or wardrobe can look new again years later. Through its franchise stores and dealers, Alder has taken factory-made, Made in India furniture to metro cities, small towns and everything in between.The New CollectionThe new Alder collection is made for the way Indian families live now. It covers the whole home and office. For the bedroom, there are king and queen size beds with and without storage, wooden wardrobes in 2, 3 and 4 door options, dressing tables and bedside tables. For the living room, there are sofa sets, recliners, centre tables, TV and LCD units, display cabinets and lobby sets with cane work. The dining range brings dining table sets with digital glass tops and matching chairs. For the home, the new Temple range of pooja mandirs, Aradhya, Nirvana and Azure, comes with warm LED backlighting and a rich wooden finish. There are also shoe racks and modular storage units that make small spaces work harder. For work and study, Alder offers office chairs, executive tables and study tables. Every piece is made from engineered wood for long life, with built-in safety and ergonomics, and a finish that suits modern Indian homes.What Alder stands forAlder's motto is Quality Prime. It guides every step, from buying raw material to making, selling and after sales care. The family also holds on to a simple idea: furniture is not just wood and fittings. It is trust, relationships and legacy. That means fair prices, honest value and furniture that is safe, comfortable and easy to live with. It means listening to customers and improving designs year after year. It also means standing behind every piece with a warranty and a fitter who comes home to assemble it. Alder's aim is to be India's pioneer in quality certified CKD furniture, and to keep earning the trust of every family that brings its furniture home.Inside the Alder factoryAlder makes its wooden furniture in factories across Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, with 3,25,000 square feet of manufacturing space. Together, these factories can produce more than 25,000 pieces of furniture every month. CNC machines, panel saws and fully automated boring machines do the cutting and drilling with accuracy of up to 0.1 mm, so every part fits the way it should when it reaches the customer's home. Skilled hands then finish, check and pack each piece. Strong systems and trained people have powered steady growth. Alder grew 65 percent between 2021 and 2024, and keeps investing in better machines, better processes and better skills for its team.Aditya Chadha, Managing Director of Alder, says,“Across our factories, 3,25,000 square feet of manufacturing space and the skill of our team come together to make this possible.”Work, Wages and FamiliesBehind every Alder bed, sofa or wardrobe are people. Carpenters, machine operators, polishers, packers, designers and managers all bring their skill to every piece. Each one has a family behind them, and a steady, skilled craft is what keeps those homes running. The circle is wider outside the factory. Alder's 37+ stores and 500+ dealers and distributors are family businesses too. Each one gives work to sales teams, delivery crews and fitters in their own city. When Alder grows, these families grow with it.A network that reaches across IndiaAlder furniture is sold through a strong network of furniture dealers, distributors and furniture showrooms across the country, with its flagship store at Furniture Block, Kirti Nagar, New Delhi. In 2024, Alder held its Kolkata Dealers Meet to share new collections and growth plans, and celebrated its franchise, dealer and distributor partners at an awards night in Almaty, Kazakhstan.The road ahead is clear. Alder plans to open 100 new stores in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and invites entrepreneurs who want to start a furniture franchise with a brand that has 40 years behind it. The company will also grow its online presence, add children's furniture and project sales to its range, and take Made in India furniture to buyers beyond the country's borders.40 years, and just getting startedAs Alder steps into its next chapter, the focus stays the same: quality home and office furniture at fair prices, made in India, for every Indian home. This Diwali, Alder invites families to visit its showrooms, see the new collection and be part of the story.About Alder FurnitureAlder Furniture Pvt Ltd is an Indian furniture brand known for quality certified CKD furniture for home and office. With 3,25,000 square feet of manufacturing space across Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, a capacity of over 25,000 pieces a month, 37+ franchise stores and 500+ dealers and distributors, Alder offers beds, wardrobes, sofa sets, dining sets, TV units, storage units, pooja mandirs, office chairs and study tables. Its motto is Quality Prime.Alder Furniture Pvt Ltd, 27 Furniture Block, Kirti Nagar, New Delhi 110015.Website:

Aditya Chadha

Alder Furniture Pvt Ltd

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Other

Alder Furniture- Behind the Scenes of Premium Furniture Manufacturing | 40 Years of Craftsmanship

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Alder Furniture Marks 40 Years of Craftsmanship With a New Furniture Collection News Provided By Conceptualise November 02, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.