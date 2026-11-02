TMR And Kitopi Sign Exclusive Partnership To Bring“CATCH22” And“Awani” To Egypt For The First Time

EGYPT, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TMR, a leading company in the trade and retail sector has signed a strategic franchising agreement with Kitopi, one of the largest F&B players in the Middle East, to launch restaurant brands Catch 22 and Awani in Egypt for the first time. This strategic step reflects the commitment of both companies to deliver innovative concepts and distinctive hospitality experiences to consumers in the country.The agreement was signed by Omar Hisham Talaat, Chief Executive Officer of TMR, and Mohamad Ballout, CEO and Co-founder of Kitopi, alongside executive leadership from both companies.Under the agreement, TMR will introduce CATCH22 and Awani to the Egyptian market through the opening of their first branches. Awani's first branch is set to open at Street 12 Mall in New Cairo, followed by further openings in strategic locations across Egypt, expanding the presence of both brands in the local market.Awani is a contemporary Levantine eatery featuring Syrian, Lebanese, Jordanian, and Palestinian dishes, while Catch 22 is a modern social dining concept serving international cuisine. Both restaurants operate several branches across the Gulf region, including major hubs in Dubai, Riyadh, and Bahrain.Mr. Omar Hisham Talaat, confirmed that the opening of the“Catch 22” and“Awani” restaurants marks the first step in the collaboration with“Kitopi” to launch more distinguished brands for the first time in the Egyptian market in the coming period.Omar Hisham added that the partnership with Kitopi comes as part of TMR's strategy to develop and expand its portfolio of leading retail and F&B concepts by bringing more international brands to the Egyptian market, as well as expanding into new sectors and concepts to align with Egyptian consumer aspirations and supports Egypt's position as an attractive market for global brands and investments.“This partnership marks an important milestone in Kitopi's expansion journey and a strategic step towards enhancing the presence of our brands in Egypt through collaboration with a market leader like TMR,” Mohamad Ballout said.“We look forward to working together to bring Catch 22 and Awani brands to Egyptian consumers and delivering an exceptional experience which reflects the standards that distinguish our brands and meets customer aspirations.”

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TMR and Kitopi Sign Exclusive Partnership to Bring“CATCH22” and“Awani” to Egypt for the First Time News Provided By Link Comm November 02, 2026, 11:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional



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