Best Shopify CRO Agency In The USA? 7SEA Marketing Goes Shopify-Only To Earn That Title

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) After six years with D2C brands, the Google Partner and Shopify Select Partner agency in LA and New Delhi now works only on Shopify, with CRO at the core.

- Ritik Verma, Founder and Managing Director, 7SEA Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 7SEA MarketingTM, a Shopify CRO agency serving direct-to-consumer brands in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, India and Australia, has announced that it is now a Shopify-only agency. After completing six years in business in August 2026, the Google Partner and Shopify Select Partner has moved away from general digital marketing to focus on one outcome for Shopify stores: turning more of the traffic they already have into orders. Conversion rate optimization now sits at the center of every engagement, supported by store design and development, Meta and Google Ads, and social media management.

Why 7SEA MarketingTM is going Shopify-only

The decision follows six years of working with D2C brands across several platforms, including WordPress, WooCommerce and Shopify. Over that period, Shopify work grew to become the largest share of the agency's portfolio. The brands that performed best were consistently the ones where the store build, conversion optimization and paid ads were handled by a single team with deep knowledge of the platform.

Rather than continue to offer every platform and every channel, 7SEA MarketingTM has chosen to go deep on one ecosystem. The agency's own website, 7seamarketing, runs on Shopify, and its team builds its own public Shopify apps. That gives the agency first-hand experience of the platform from both the merchant side and the developer side, which it now brings to every client engagement.

What the Shopify-only model covers

Going forward, 7SEA MarketingTM offers four connected services, all built around the Shopify platform:

. Shopify design and development: new store builds, redesigns, custom theme work, and migrations to Shopify from WooCommerce, WordPress, Squarespace and other platforms, handled by a Shopify design and development agency that has delivered more than 700 projects.

. Shopify CRO: product page, collection page, cart and checkout optimization aimed at raising conversion rate and average order value from the traffic a store already has. The agency's Shopify CRO services start with a full-store audit and are delivered as prioritized fixes, not a one-off report.

. Meta Ads and Google Ads for Shopify stores: full-funnel paid campaigns where audiences, creatives and landing pages are planned together with the store, so ad traffic lands on pages built to convert.

. Social media management: monthly approved content calendars, in-house creative production and daily community management for Shopify brands, delivered through the agency's social media management service.

Shopify SEO, Klaviyo email flows and analytics setup are delivered within these engagements where the scope calls for them. Pricing remains scope-based rather than packaged, and every engagement begins with an audit of the store and its current marketing before any work is quoted.

Founder statement

"For six years we ran a broad digital marketing agency. The work we were proudest of, and the work clients renewed year after year, was almost always on Shopify," said Ritik Verma, Founder and Managing Director of 7SEA MarketingTM. "Going Shopify-only is not a narrowing of what we do. It is a decision to be the team that understands one platform completely, from the theme code to the checkout to the ad account. D2C founders do not need another generalist agency. They need people who know exactly how Shopify stores grow."

Verma added that the change is also about accountability. "When the same team builds the store, runs the CRO and manages the ads, there is nobody to blame when a number drops. We own the whole funnel. That is how we want to work, and it is how our best client relationships have always worked."

What changes for clients

Existing clients keep their current team, scope and pricing. New engagements are taken on a Shopify-first basis, with store builds accepted only on Shopify. Brands currently on WooCommerce, WordPress or Squarespace that want to move can start with a migration, which the agency plans so that existing search rankings and URLs carry over.

The agency continues to operate from both offices, serving U.S. clients from Los Angeles and Indian and international clients from New Delhi, with overlapping working hours across U.S., U.K., European, Indian and Australian time zones. 7SEA MarketingTM is a registered Google Partner and a Shopify Select Partner, a tier reserved for agencies that meet Shopify's standards for build quality and merchant results. Its Shopify Partner Directory profile holds a 5.0 rating from merchant reviews.

About 7SEA MarketingTM

7SEA MarketingTM is a Shopify-only growth agency founded in August 2020 by Ritik Verma, with offices in Los Angeles and New Delhi. A Google Partner and Shopify Select Partner, the agency works with direct-to-consumer brands across the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, India and Australia on Shopify design and development, conversion rate optimization, Meta and Google Ads, and social media management. The agency also builds its own public Shopify apps. Learn more at 7seamarketing.

Ritik Verma

7SEA MARKETING

+91 90136 21346

contact@7seamarketing

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