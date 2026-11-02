Not Democracy But Your Own Position In Danger: Nitin Nabin Taunts Oppn Over Anti-CEC Stir

MENAFN - IANS) Bhagalpur (Bihar), Nov 2 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin launched a scathing attack on the Opposition during the party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, stating that the Opposition's agenda behind protests was“only to grab power”.

Addressing a public gathering after leading a 'padyatra' in the city, the BJP chief accused the Congress and its allies of the INDIA Bloc of misleading the people with their fakery and rhetoric and also warned that if they don't mend their ways, the people will even deprive them of their current position.

“Democracy is not in danger; your opposition seat is now in danger. In coming times, the public will not deem you worthy of even sitting on the opposition seat,” Nitin Nabin said.

He accused the opposition parties of spreading anarchy and running a false campaign to erode public trust in the nation's constitutional institutions and stated that their intentions will soon be exposed before the country's 1.4 billion people.

Taking a swipe at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, the BJP chief claimed that the Congress and its allies tried cultivating lies at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan during Sunday's rally, adding that they won't succeed in their mala fide intentions.

“I want to clearly tell Rahul Gandhi from the soil of Bhagalpur that you thought the country's people would remain in the illusion of your lies for a long time, but the country's people have emerged from that illusory atmosphere and embraced the trust in PM Modi,” he stated.

Calling out the double-speak of the INDIA bloc, Nitin Nabin said that the clan of 'liars' bore no objection when the poll results favoured them, but in times of drubbing, they go all out to question and malign the country's constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission.

The BJP chief also pointed out reasons behind the UPA govt's downfall in 2014, claiming that they lost the elections because of a raft of corruption and scams unfolding under its watch and a series of terror attacks.

“You disowned the farmers; the youth remained in an atmosphere of despair. These issues led to your defeat in 2014. Instead of learning from the poll rout, you started blaming the EVMs,” Nabin further noted.

Notably, BJP national president Nitin Nabin is leading the party's nationwide 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign in Bihar and West Bengal, launched recently to counter the opposition INDIA bloc's narrative against the Modi government.