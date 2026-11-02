Gaurav Gogoi Urges People To Agitate For Accountability, Democracy

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 2 (IANS) Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi, on Monday called upon people to raise their voices and organise protests to demand accountability from elected representatives, address public concerns and protect democratic freedoms, citing Sunday's 'Chalo Dilli' campaign as an example.

In a post on X, Gogoi said agitation was necessary for citizens who wanted accountability from politicians and action on issues affecting them.

"If you want accountability in your politicians, agitate. If you want your concerns to be addressed, agitate," Gogoi wrote.

He further stressed that people should continue to raise their voices if they wanted the freedom to question their elected representatives and express concerns about the country's future.

"If you want the freedom to ask questions of your representatives, agitate. If you are concerned about the future of your country, agitate," the Congress MP said.

Gogoi described the message as one of the key lessons from the 'Chalo Dilli' campaign.

His remarks came in the backdrop of the mobilisation in the national capital under the 'Chalo Dilli' banner, which witnessed participation from people across different parts of the country in a Congress-led agitation in the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday against the ruling dispensation and the Chief Election Commissioner.

The opposition has been constantly pressing for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In another post, Gogoi described the gathering at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan as a historic moment, drawing a distinction between the crowd inside the venue and the larger participation of people on the streets of the national capital.

"If it was a sea of people inside the Ramlila Maidan, it was an ocean outside the maidan. People from all parts of India showing up on the streets of Delhi," he wrote.

The Congress leader's comments underline the party's emphasis on public mobilisation and street-level protests as instruments of democratic expression.

His appeal also places the spotlight on the role of public participation in holding elected representatives accountable.

The 'Chalo Dilli' campaign has emerged as a political mobilisation platform, with the Congress leader highlighting the participation of people from different regions and describing the gathering as a significant demonstration of public engagement.