Charter Helicopter Flights For Char Dham Yatra Suspended In Dehradun

Char Dham Helicopter Services Halted

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 2 (ANI): Charter helicopter operations for the Char Dham Yatra from the Sahastradhara helidrome in Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun, have been suspended, officials said on Monday. Every day, multiple private aviation companies operate charter helicopter flights from the Sahastradhara helidrome to ferry pilgrims to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri shrines.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Uttarakhand State Civil Aviation Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the disruption, stating that the helicopter companies have submitted a representation to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is why the charter services are currently suspended. Further details regarding the resumption of services are awaited.

Standoff Over New Safety Mandates

This follows a major standoff between aviation authorities and private operators, where helicopter companies operating along the Char Dham pilgrimage route have collectively written to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) opposing the mandatory twin-pilot requirement and warned of suspending all charter flight operations starting November 2. The regulatory directive comes against the backdrop of a crash in which six people, including the pilot, lost their lives while returning from Badrinath to Dehradun, prompting the aviation regulator to make two pilots mandatory for every helicopter sortie.

Operator Concerns on Commercial Viability

Demanding an immediate withdrawal of the mandate, the operators submitted a joint representation to the Director General of Civil Aviation on October 31. Expressing serious reservations over the decision, the operators maintained that enforcing the rule without adequate stakeholder consultation would render operations commercially unviable in the challenging terrain.

"While we fully acknowledge and appreciate the regulatory authorities' responsibility towards maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety, we believe that the introduction of mandatory twin-pilot operations, without adequate consultation with the operators and assessment of its commercial and operational implications, will make the continuation of operations financially unviable for all operators," the operators stated in the joint letter.

Elaborating on the logistical and commercial strain, the letter highlighted, "The mandatory deployment of two pilots on every charter sortie will substantially increase operating costs, crew requirements, accommodation and logistical expenses, and overall operational commitments. Given the existing commercial structure, prevailing charter rates and limited operational margins, these additional costs cannot be reasonably absorbed by the operators. Nor is it commercially feasible to pass on the entire additional burden to customers."

Underlining their commitment to passenger safety in high-altitude terrain, the operators stated that any new safety norms must be pragmatic and sustainable. "Our collective position is that any additional safety-related measures must be practical, proportionate, commercially sustainable and developed in consultation with the operating stakeholders. Accordingly, after due consideration and mutual consultation, all operators collectively express their inability to accept the mandatory twin-pilot requirement in its present form," the letter said.

Formally intimating the civil aviation regulator of the planned suspension of flights, the letter warned, "In view of the above, we wish to formally convey that all participating operators are proposing to suspend their Char Dham charter operations with effect from 02 November 2026, until the matter is reviewed and a mutually workable solution is arrived at by the concerned authorities in consultation with the operators." (ANI)

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