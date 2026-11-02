Television Actor Anuj Thakur Passes Away At 33, Industry Mourns Loss

Anuj Thakur Passes Away at 33

Industry Tributes and AICWA Statement

AICWA Expresses Condolences

Television actor Anuj Thakur, known for his performances in shows such as 'Mahisagar', 'Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka' and 'Beend Banoonga Ghodi Chadunga', has passed away at the age of 33. His death was confirmed by his friend and casting director Rupesh Sonar through an Instagram post. Mourning the untimely demise of the actor, Sonar shared an emotional tribute on social media, recalling their friendship, Thakur's initial struggles in the entertainment industry and the projects they had planned to work on together.“Still can't believe that you are no longer with us. You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey. Life is truly unpredictable. It's heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal. You will always be remembered, brother. Rest in peace. Tuesday morning,” his post read.

Sonar noted that Anuj Thakur had several projects planned ahead. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also expressed grief over the actor's demise and paid tribute to him in a post on X, stating that Thakur passed away on October 27, 2026.“The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of actor Anuj Thakur, who died on 27 October 2026 at just 33 years of age. He was known for his work in films such as Beend Banoonga Ghodi Chadhunga (2011) and Mahisagar (2013). In a short career, he made his mark with sincerity and talent. He has left us far too soon. This was not an age to go. The news has left the entire Indian film industry in shock. He was a valued part of the Indian cinema family, and his contribution will always be remembered. AICWA prays for the peace of his soul and for strength and courage for his family in this difficult hour,” the AICWA wrote in an X post.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in on social media, with fans, colleagues and members of the entertainment industry remembering the actor and extending condolences to his family and loved ones. (ANI)

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