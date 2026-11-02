Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan To Grace Koffee With Karan Season 9

Kareena and Saif to Feature on Koffee With Karan

Star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been winning the internet's attention ever since Saif made his Instagram debut. Their appearance on Kapil Sharma's show further added to the buzz, with several videos capturing their hilarious banter, playful exchanges and adorable chemistry going viral across social media. And now, there is more exciting news for fans as the power couple is all set to grace the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9.

Behind the Scenes of the Upcoming Episode

On Monday, the promo of the upcoming episode was unveiled, giving a sneak peek into Saif and Kareena's fun conversation with host Karan Johar. The fun kicks off when Karan welcomes the couple by announcing that it is the last episode of the last season of Koffee with Karan. While one might expect a sentimental reaction, Kareena is quick to admit that she is“quite happy and relieved” about the news, adding that they will no longer have to come on the show. Karan, never one to let a moment pass, responds with a sarcastic,“Thank you for showing your sensitivity to my last season.

Witty Banter and Games

The banter continues when Karan asks Kareena who she thinks is currently Bollywood's number one female star. Without missing a beat, Kareena points to herself, declaring,“The one sitting opposite to you.” Saif jumps in with a playful reality check, reminding her that she can praise other people too, only for Kareena to fire back,“I did. What do you mean?” Saif's quick wit is in full swing as the conversation takes a few unexpected turns. With Kareena's unabashed confidence, Saif's razor-sharp humour and Karan's signature snark, the upcoming episode promises an entertaining peek into the couple's dynamic, where no question is too random and no punchline is off-limits.

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The funniest moment in the promo came during the buzzer game round, when Karan asked Kareena and Saif to name actors whose names begin with the letter 'K'. Saif promptly answered, "Kavita", leaving Kareena puzzled as she quipped, "Who is Kavita?" The exchange left everyone in splits. The episode will stream on Wednesday on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)