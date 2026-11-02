One Dead Six Injured After PNG Pipeline Blast During Work In Bihar

Deadly Gas Pipeline Explosion in Muzaffarpur

Atleast one person was killed and six others injured after an underground piped natural gas (PNG) pipeline was damaged during drain construction work, triggering a fire and explosion in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Monday, District Magistrate Kumar Gaurav said. According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when a JCB machine was being used for excavation work during the construction of a drain by the Road Construction Department (RCD), damaging the underground PNG pipeline.

Speaking to reporters, DM Gaurav said, "Information was received that a blast occurred where an underground PNG (Piped Natural Gas) pipeline passes through. According to our preliminary information, drain construction work was being carried out here by the RCD (Road Construction Department). While digging was underway using a JCB, the PNG pipeline got damaged, which subsequently caught fire and triggered a blast."

Official Response and Investigation

Gaurav said one person had died, while six others sustained injuries. Of the injured, one was in critical condition, while the remaining five were out of danger. "Right now, we have arrived at the site, and the SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) is also here. A detailed inquiry will be conducted by us to establish how this incident occurred, and whoever is found responsible will be identified and action will strictly be taken against them as per the law," he said.

Rescue Operations Underway

Further, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), East, Anand Utsav, said relief and rescue operations were underway and that the administration was investigating the pipeline leak and subsequent explosion. "According to the information received, a leak in the gas pipeline led to an explosion, resulting in damage. We are currently investigating the incident, and relief and rescue operations are underway. Three people have been reported as seriously injured and are currently undergoing treatment. We cannot provide official confirmation on deaths yet. A drain construction project was being carried out and the damage occurred during excavation work by a JCB machine," he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra said the incident occurred between 12:10 pm and 12:15 pm, adding that the police received information about the blast shortly afterwards. "As per the preliminary information we have received, one person has died. Their post-mortem will be conducted following due process. After that, we will look into the matter. If negligence is found, an FIR will be registered and further action will be taken," Mishra said.

He further said that the police were coordinating with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Indian Oil's team of experts, given the technical nature of the gas pipeline leak. He added that local police personnel were deployed for traffic management and crowd control, while senior officials were present at the site. "Look, we are in contact with the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team, and they are about to arrive. Since a gas leak is inherently technical in nature, and the pipeline extends further ahead... We are also in touch with Indian Oil; we will coordinate with their team of experts. Additionally, regarding traffic management and crowd control, the local police station is providing full support, and we are personally present here on-site as well," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)