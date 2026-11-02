Actor Dia Mirza Questions Criticism Over BMC Eco-Friendly Campaign

Dia Mirza Defends Eco-Friendly Diwali Appeal

Actor Dia Mirza has reacted to the criticism surrounding her video appeal for an eco-friendly Diwali, asking why anyone should object to a public awareness message recorded at the request of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and in accordance with the Bombay High Court's directives. Responding to the controversy after the civic body allegedly removed her video from its social media platforms, the actor said efforts to reduce air pollution should be welcomed as it is a matter of public health.

Speaking to ANI, Mirza said,“Why should anyone be critical of a video that the Honourable Bombay High Court and BMC have made me record in the public interest? Air Pollution is an area of concern, and all efforts to reduce pollution should be welcomed because it's a matter of public health.”

Political Backlash and Controversy

The development came after Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam objected to the civic body's decision to feature the actor in its public awareness campaign. The campaign, titled "Let's Avoid the Noise of Firecrackers and Multiply the Joy!", was launched by the BMC in accordance with the Bombay High Court's directives on restricting the use of firecrackers in public spaces. It also featured video messages from several public figures, including Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit, Nishigandha Wad and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane. However, following objections, the BMC allegedly removed Mirza's video from its social media platforms, while the videos featuring the other personalities remained available.

Criticism from Political Leaders

Satam took to X to express his objection to Mirza's inclusion in the campaign. He wrote, "We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture." @mybmc We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture. - Ameet Satam (@AmeetSatam) November 1, 2026

The controversy subsequently drew reactions from Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, who criticised Mirza's views and said, "We will not include her in any program, certainly not on the official BMC portal. She cannot join in any other event organised by us, given that she trolls our PM Narendra Modi... As the Mayor- and representing the Bharatiya Janata Party- our position is clear: we will not allow anyone who opposes Hindutva to appear on the official BMC portal..." She added, "Mumbai is a city that embraces all castes, religions, and sects, and I work for everyone. Our agenda is rooted in Hindutva. If anyone speaks against Hindutva- regardless of their caste, religion, or sect- they will be met with a firm response."

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane also criticised the actress and said, "Dia Mirza has tweeted about Diwali, but she never tweets or offers such advice during Eid, Muharram or Bakri Eid. They only talk about an environment-friendly Holi. They should also speak about an environment-friendly Ramzan and Bakri Eid. People like her are against the Sanatan Hindu religion. I will discuss this issue with the CM and focus on preventing such matters in the future." (ANI)

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