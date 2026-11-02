Australia's Maiden South Africa Tour Moved To Post-Champions Trophy

Australia Women's Tour of South Africa Rescheduled

Australia's maiden tour of South Africa has been moved to after the inaugural edition of the ICC Women's Champions Trophy. Set to take place in India between February 14 and 28, 2027, the tournament will feature six teams: Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka. As a result of their participation in the event, South Africa and Australia will play in the multi-format series starting March 24, continuing till April 18, as per the ICC.

Series Itinerary and Venues

The two sides will compete in a three-match T20I series to kickstart the tour, followed by as many ODIs and finally a one-off Test match at the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in KuGompo City, making it the first Women's Test at the venue.“Hosting a heralded team like Australia will always be a special occasion, let alone doing so for the first time,” Cricket South Africa Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki said on the announcement of the revamped schedule as quoted by the ICC.“We are very appreciative of the work put in by both Cricket South Africa and Cricket Australia to ensure the tour's new dates were confirmed following the scheduling of the ICC Women's Champions Trophy.”

While Australia had clinched the ICC Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year in England, South Africa had finished semi-finalists, after being knocked out by hosts England. Both teams will pose a strong challenge in the first-ever edition of the ICC Women's Champions Trophy, a T20I tournament that will see six sides compete in a round-robin league, with the top two sides advancing to the final on 28 February. All the matches in the inaugural edition of the six-team event will be played at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai and the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Vadodara.

Australia Tour of South Africa Schedule

1st T20I - 24 March 2027, Kimberley2nd T20I - 27 March 2027, Benoni3rd T20I - 30 March 2027, Potchefstroom1st ODI - 03 April 2027, Durban2nd ODI - 07 April 2027, Paarl3rd ODI - 10 April 2027, GqeberhaOne-off Test - 15 to 18 April 2027, KuGompo City.

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