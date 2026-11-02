Sanket Arsekar Completes IRONMAN 70.3 Goa Triathlon For Third Year

Sanket Arsekar Completes IRONMAN 70.3 Goa

Sanket Arsekar of Goa completed the IRONMAN 70.3 Goa triathlon for the third year in a row on Monday. The 38-year-old Arsekar, a dynamic BJP Goa party worker for Sanvordem, ran the 21.1 km half-marathon leg as part of a relay team.

The relay team included Ram and Navin, who completed the 1.9 km open-water swim and 90 km cycling. The team crossed the finish line in a total time of 6:03 Hours. IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, now in its sixth edition, draws athletes from across India and abroad and is among the toughest endurance events in the country. In recent years, it has also seen participation from public figures, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing such events as contributions to the Fit India movement.

Commitment to Fitness and Community

"Three years ago I signed up to test myself. Today it is part of who I am," said Arsekar. "Fitness is not about one race. It is about showing up every single day. If I can train alongside my work, anyone can start with a 30-minute walk."

A former BJYM General Secretary and ABVP student cell head, Arsekar is currently associated with the Bajrang Dal. He has been actively involved in youth and community initiatives across Goa, including organising treks to local waterfalls to promote fitness, outdoor activity and an addiction-free lifestyle.

Launch of #SuperFitNovember

Coinciding with today's finish, Arsekar launched #SuperFitNovember, an open, 30-day fitness challenge for people across Goa. Participants take on simple exercises each day and post a photo or reel with the hashtag. The month will end with a 5 & 10 km marathon on 29 November, where medals will be given to everyone who stayed consistent. "Run if you can, walk if you need to. Just don't stop," concluded Arsekar. (ANI)

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