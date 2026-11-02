Telangana School Holidays Due To Cyclone Murasu: Are Schools Closed On November 3?

Cyclone Murasu has triggered rainfall alerts across Telangana, but has a school holiday been announced? Check the latest update on school closures and what students and parents should know.

School Holidays: The Telugu states had little rainfall due to the effect of El Nino during the monsoon season. However, due to consecutive cyclones heavy rains have been recorded. We have witnessed devastation on a huge scale due to Cyclone Arnab recently. Even before recovery could begin the Bay of Bengal has formed a new low pressure area which has intensified into another cyclone called Cyclone Murasu. The cyclone is now moving quickly towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The weather department has said that Cyclone Murasu is currently 120 km away from Nellore, 140 km away from Kavali, 170 km away from Tirupati, 180 km away from Ongole and 200 km away from Bapatla. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has said the cyclone will hit the coast between Nellore and Narsapuram close to Ongole. The cyclone will hit the coast tonight on November 2 (Monday) or very early tomorrow morning on November 3 (Tuesday).

Andhra Pradesh are currently experiencing heavy rains from the cyclone. School holidays have been declared in several districts. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has warned that Telangana will be hit very badly by Cyclone Murasu. Heavy to very heavy rains will be experienced along with strong winds. School holidays are being declared in districts which will be hit the hardest by the cyclone.

An orange alert has been issued for Nalgonda, Suryapet and Nagarkurnool districts after heavy rains and strong winds are expected to hit the regions due to the effect of cyclone Murasu. Government machinery is on high alert. A half day holiday has been declared by Suryapet Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar for all schools and anganwadis from afternoon. Collectors and education officials from other districts have also begun examining the situation to announce the half day holidays.

The weather department warned that matters would worsen once the cyclone hits. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Telangana from tonight. Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool districts have been strictly put under a red alert by officials for tomorrow, 3rd November Tuesday. Extremely heavy rains are expected.

Strong winds will be blowing with speeds of 50-70kmph, with heavy rains. Dangerous weather conditions including thunderstorms and lightning are expected. District collectors and education officials will decide if a complete holiday will be announced for educational institutions on 3rd November. They are expected to announce the official holidays by this evening or tomorrow morning.

Cyclone Murasu will mainly affect the southern Telangana districts. The Met department has issued orange alerts for Suryapet, Mahabubnagar and Wanaparthy districts as heavy to very heavy rains are expected to occur at isolated places in these districts. People and officials of these districts should be very alert on November 3.

Heavy rains are expected in several other districts as well. The weather department has issued orange alerts for Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. Yellow alerts have been issued for Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Jangaon districts.

Telangana Weatherman warned that heavy to very heavy rains are expected in the state due to cyclone Murasu on November 3,4 and 5 (Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday). The heaviest rain is expected to fall between afternoon of November 3 and night of November 4. Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet and Wanaparthy districts will receive huge monsoon rains ranging between 100-130 mm, said the weatherman.

The capital city Hyderabad and surrounding districts will also witness the effect of cyclone. However, the rains will be moderate to heavy in isolated places in these regions, said the Telangana Weatherman. The storm will hit the coast on November 2 or 3. Extremely heavy rains are expected tomorrow (Tuesday). Temperatures will also fall considerably making the winters more chilly. The Telangana Weatherman confirmed that Cyclone Murasu will have a heavy impact on the state.

CYCLONE MURASU RAIN ALERT FOR TELANGANA - 95% CONFIRMED FORECAST ⚠️️

CYCLONE MURASU to bring HEAVY RAINS with GLOOMY and COLD weather in various parts of South Telangana on November 3-4-5 with PEAK IMPACT on November 3 afternoon to November 4 midnight ⚠️️

Few parts of Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, Wanaparthy will get 100-130mm rains overall from this CYCLONE MURASU ️

Other districts including Hyderabad City will have MODERATE RAINS while North Telangana will only have LIGHT RAINS

Rains to SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE across Telangana after November 6, plan accordingly ⚠️️

Today, NOVEMBER 2, East, South, Central Telangana will get MODERATE RAINS while rest of Telangana will get LIGHT RAINS

#CycloneMurasu #CycloneUpdate

- Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) November 2, 2026