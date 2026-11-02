Cyberattacks Hit Russia, Ukraine Alert Apps With False Warnings
(MENAFN) Emergency alert apps in both Russia and Ukraine were struck by cyber incidents early Monday, pushing false warnings to users on each side of the conflict.
The Ukrainian Air Force said its Air Alert app had probably come under “hostile interference” after bogus warnings surfaced. Posting on Telegram, the service sought to calm the public, stating: “There is no radiation threat,” it said on Telegram. It urged residents to stay composed and rely on official updates.
Later, Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications pinned the incident on Russia. It said users had received “strange messages,” among them a Russian-language message that referenced the Oreshnik missile.
Several hours afterward, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry disclosed that its own mobile app had been targeted in a “massive cyberattack,” giving attackers a channel to feed false information to the public.
The ministry stressed that Russia’s wider public warning network was running normally and had not been compromised. According to the ministry, citizens were still being alerted by sirens and loudspeakers, text messages, and television and radio broadcasts. It described the app as merely a supplementary information service.
Specialists are working to bring the app back to normal operation, the ministry said, adding that the situation was “under control.”
Moscow did not name a suspect behind the attack, and it remains unclear whether the incidents on the two sides are linked.
The Ukrainian Air Force said its Air Alert app had probably come under “hostile interference” after bogus warnings surfaced. Posting on Telegram, the service sought to calm the public, stating: “There is no radiation threat,” it said on Telegram. It urged residents to stay composed and rely on official updates.
Later, Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications pinned the incident on Russia. It said users had received “strange messages,” among them a Russian-language message that referenced the Oreshnik missile.
Several hours afterward, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry disclosed that its own mobile app had been targeted in a “massive cyberattack,” giving attackers a channel to feed false information to the public.
The ministry stressed that Russia’s wider public warning network was running normally and had not been compromised. According to the ministry, citizens were still being alerted by sirens and loudspeakers, text messages, and television and radio broadcasts. It described the app as merely a supplementary information service.
Specialists are working to bring the app back to normal operation, the ministry said, adding that the situation was “under control.”
Moscow did not name a suspect behind the attack, and it remains unclear whether the incidents on the two sides are linked.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment