Cyclone Murasu Nears Andhra Pradesh as 8,000 Power Poles at Risk
(MENAFN) Andhra Pradesh in southern India is on high alert as severe cyclonic storm Murasu closes in on the coast, with landfall expected around midnight Monday.
The storm follows closely on Cyclone Arnab, which killed five people when it struck India’s southern coast days earlier.
In its Monday update, the India Meteorological Department said Murasu is expected to track northwestward and cross the southern Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, near the Ongole region. Landfall is forecast between midnight Monday and the early hours of Tuesday, with winds of 100 to 110 kilometers per hour (62-68 mph).
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered officials to get ready for the storm. He said projections indicate the cyclone could damage 6,000 to 8,000 electricity poles, posing a “severe threat to power supply.”
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan wrote on X that the storm is expected to hit the state’s Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla and Krishna districts hardest.
Authorities have ordered residents of low-lying areas to move to safer locations.
The storm follows closely on Cyclone Arnab, which killed five people when it struck India’s southern coast days earlier.
In its Monday update, the India Meteorological Department said Murasu is expected to track northwestward and cross the southern Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, near the Ongole region. Landfall is forecast between midnight Monday and the early hours of Tuesday, with winds of 100 to 110 kilometers per hour (62-68 mph).
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered officials to get ready for the storm. He said projections indicate the cyclone could damage 6,000 to 8,000 electricity poles, posing a “severe threat to power supply.”
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan wrote on X that the storm is expected to hit the state’s Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla and Krishna districts hardest.
Authorities have ordered residents of low-lying areas to move to safer locations.
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