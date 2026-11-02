Erdogan Lands in Seoul for High-Stakes Talks, Deals Expected
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Seoul on Monday for a three-day visit at the invitation of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, with a formal meeting between the two leaders set for Tuesday.
Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan were received at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam by South Korean Trade Minister Park Jung-sung. Türkiye’s Ambassador to South Korea, Fatih Yildiz, and his wife, Nesrin Yildiz, also attended the welcoming ceremony.
A senior delegation is traveling with the Turkish president. It includes Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir. Also in the party are Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chair and head of Health Policies Halit Yerebakan and Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun.
The visit runs through Nov. 4. During Tuesday’s talks, the two presidents are expected to cover every dimension of the strategic partnership between Türkiye and South Korea, along with pressing regional and global issues.
Both sides are also expected to sign several agreements designed to reinforce the legal framework underpinning their bilateral relations.
Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan were received at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam by South Korean Trade Minister Park Jung-sung. Türkiye’s Ambassador to South Korea, Fatih Yildiz, and his wife, Nesrin Yildiz, also attended the welcoming ceremony.
A senior delegation is traveling with the Turkish president. It includes Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir. Also in the party are Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chair and head of Health Policies Halit Yerebakan and Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun.
The visit runs through Nov. 4. During Tuesday’s talks, the two presidents are expected to cover every dimension of the strategic partnership between Türkiye and South Korea, along with pressing regional and global issues.
Both sides are also expected to sign several agreements designed to reinforce the legal framework underpinning their bilateral relations.
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