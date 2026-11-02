Trump Makes Final Midterm Push in Iowa, Kansas as 470 Seats Loom
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump staged back-to-back rallies in Iowa and Kansas on Sunday, making a last-minute appeal to Republican voters two days before Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Trump spoke to supporters in Dubuque, Iowa, then flew to Salina, Kansas, where he pressed the crowd to back Republican candidates and keep the party in charge of Congress.
“If you elect a Republican House and Republican Senate on November 3rd, we will continue to put America first every single day,” Trump told supporters in Salina.
He laid out a legislative agenda he said Republicans would pursue if they keep their majorities: stricter immigration limits, voter ID and proof-of-citizenship rules, and a ban on sanctuary cities.
Trump also demanded capital punishment for large-scale drug dealers and human traffickers, as well as for anyone convicted of killing a law enforcement officer.
“The golden age of America is upon us, but you must go out and vote,” Trump said.
Turning to Kansas races, the president urged voters to back Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, who is running for reelection, and Republican gubernatorial candidate Ty Masterson.
“Let’s go out and do what we do best, which is to win, win, win,” Trump said. “On November 3rd, we’re going to win, and let’s make the next two years bigger and better and stronger than ever before.”
Secretary of State Marco Rubio also made brief remarks at the Kansas event, lauding Trump’s national security record.
“The most important job every president does is keep you and your family safe, and no president in my lifetime has done that better than the one we have right now,” Rubio said.
“Because he’s our president, America’s stronger. You’re safer, and our enemies are weaker all around the world,” he added.
The Nov. 3 vote will decide control of both chambers of Congress, with all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats on the ballot.
Trump spoke to supporters in Dubuque, Iowa, then flew to Salina, Kansas, where he pressed the crowd to back Republican candidates and keep the party in charge of Congress.
“If you elect a Republican House and Republican Senate on November 3rd, we will continue to put America first every single day,” Trump told supporters in Salina.
He laid out a legislative agenda he said Republicans would pursue if they keep their majorities: stricter immigration limits, voter ID and proof-of-citizenship rules, and a ban on sanctuary cities.
Trump also demanded capital punishment for large-scale drug dealers and human traffickers, as well as for anyone convicted of killing a law enforcement officer.
“The golden age of America is upon us, but you must go out and vote,” Trump said.
Turning to Kansas races, the president urged voters to back Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, who is running for reelection, and Republican gubernatorial candidate Ty Masterson.
“Let’s go out and do what we do best, which is to win, win, win,” Trump said. “On November 3rd, we’re going to win, and let’s make the next two years bigger and better and stronger than ever before.”
Secretary of State Marco Rubio also made brief remarks at the Kansas event, lauding Trump’s national security record.
“The most important job every president does is keep you and your family safe, and no president in my lifetime has done that better than the one we have right now,” Rubio said.
“Because he’s our president, America’s stronger. You’re safer, and our enemies are weaker all around the world,” he added.
The Nov. 3 vote will decide control of both chambers of Congress, with all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats on the ballot.
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