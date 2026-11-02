Turkmenistan's SCRMET Registers 17 Deals Worth Over $7.1 Million

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A total of 17 transactions were registered at the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) during the week of October 26–31, according to a statement released by the Turkmen government's press service on November 2.

As the publication notes, business representatives from the United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan and Georgia purchased liquefied gas produced at the facilities of the state concerns Turkmennebit and Turkmenhimiya using foreign currency.

Other goods sold for foreign currency included raw silk cotton fiber, cotton fiber, cotton yarn, plain-dyed and jacquard terry products, and wheat flour. Buyers came from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates.

The total value of the deals exceeded $7.1 million.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), established in 1994, is the country's main organized marketplace for trading commodities and one of the key institutions through which Turkmenistan conducts and facilitates foreign trade. The exchange brings together domestic producers, exporters, and foreign buyers through regular trading sessions, where a range of export-oriented goods are offered and transactions are concluded. Its trading portfolio covers petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery, and chemical goods, among other commodities.

SCRMET also plays an administrative and information role in Turkmenistan's trade system. In addition to organizing trading sessions and registering export-import contracts, the exchange publishes official quotations based on transactions conducted on the platform. These quotations provide information on the commodities traded, their values, and the markets involved, making SCRMET data a useful indicator of the composition and direction of exchange-based trade.

Through these quotations, SCRMET provides a snapshot of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting shifts in the country's export offering and highlighting which industries dominate Turkmenistan's exchange-based trade.