AH Realty Trust Completes Dispositions And Financing Transactions, Advancing Transformation And Strengthening Balance Sheet

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Closed on Sale of The Everly and Solis Gainesville II and Exited Final Real Estate Financing Investment; Proceeds Used to Reduce Debt

Recast Unsecured Credit Facility, Closed New $100 Million Seven-Year Term Loan and Refinanced Constellation Energy Building Loan

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT) (“AHRT” or the“Company”) today announced that it has completed several transactions last week, continuing its execution of the strategic transformation announced at the beginning of the year to simplify the Company and strengthen its balance sheet:



Multifamily disposition: Completed the sale of The Everly and Solis Gainesville II, totaling 407 units in Gainesville, Georgia.

Real estate financing exit: The Company's partner completed the sale of Solis Kennesaw, marking the Company's exit from its final real estate financing investment.

Credit facility recast and new term loan: Closed the recast of its unsecured credit facility, consolidating previously separate term loans into a $150 million revolving credit facility and two $200 million term loans, maturing in 2030 and 2031. The Company also entered into a new $100 million seven-year term loan maturing in 2033. Constellation Energy Building refinancing: Refinanced the $121.8 million loan on the Constellation Energy Building at Harbor Point, extending its maturity from November 2026 to October 2029.

The Company used the proceeds from the dispositions to reduce debt, bringing leverage within its long-term leverage target of 5.5x to 6.5x Net Debt to Total Adjusted EBITDAre. The Company now has no material debt maturities until 2029, and its weighted average debt maturity has increased to 4.4 years from 2.0 years.

“When we began implementing our transformation, we told shareholders we would simplify the Company by exiting multifamily, construction and real estate financing, while strengthening AH Realty Trust's balance sheet with the proceeds,” said Shawn Tibbetts, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AH Realty Trust.“Last week's transactions underscore the significant progress we have made in carrying out that commitment. With the transformation now substantially complete and no material maturities until 2029, AH Realty Trust is a simpler, stronger retail and mixed-use office REIT, well-positioned to create long-term value for shareholders.”

Since announcing its transformation in February, the Company has rebranded as AH Realty Trust, sold its general contracting and real estate services business and, with last week's closings, completed its exit from real estate financing. In May 2026, the Company sold nine multifamily properties to affiliates of Harbor Group International, LLC (“HGI”). Following the sale of The Everly and Solis Gainesville II, the Company has sold 11 of the 13 multifamily properties it previously identified for sale. Two properties, Greenside and Premier, remain under contract with affiliates of HGI. The Company expects to close the sale of Greenside in November 2026 and Premier in the second quarter of 2027.

About AH Realty Trust

AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT) is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience. The Company owns and operates high-quality retail and mixed-use office assets located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. AH Realty Trust focuses on disciplined capital allocation and value creation for shareholders. For more information visit AHRealtyTrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the consummation and the timeline for the sale of the Company's remaining multifamily assets to HGI; the application of the proceeds from the sale of the Company's multifamily assets, including debt reduction and progress toward the Company's target leverage ratio; the future prospects of the Company; the future allocation of the Company's resources to the Company's retail and office properties; and the Company's intentions with respect to Smith's Landing. The forward-looking statements presented herein are based on the Company's current expectations. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading“Risk Factors” included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.

Contact:

Chelsea Forrest

AH Realty Trust

EVP of Investor Relations and Administration

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