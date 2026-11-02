BJP Kicks Off 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' March In Jharkhand, Targets Hemant Soren Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 2 (IANS) BJP's Jharkhand unit on Monday formally launched its 'save democracy, remove anarchy' march from Ranchi, using the campaign to highlight what it termed threats to democratic institutions.

The party mounted a sharp attack on the Hemant Soren-led government over law and order, administrative failures and women's safety.

The march began from Bapu Vatika at Morabadi Ground after BJP leaders and workers paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue. It proceeded through the SSP residence area and Kachahari Chowk before culminating at Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park near Jail More.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Jual Oram targeted the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, saying the opposition should remember the 1975 Emergency before questioning constitutional institutions.

He alleged that repeated electoral setbacks had prompted the Congress to cast doubts on electronic voting machines, the Election Commission and even the Supreme Court.

Jharkhand BJP president Aditya Sahu accused the ruling alliance of misleading the public with what he described as a false narrative of“vote theft”.

Referring to a recent case in Gamharia police station in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, he said incidents involving allegations of misconduct by police personnel reflected the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

He further claimed that women and girls felt unsafe while the Chief Minister remained occupied with Opposition alliance activities in Delhi.

Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi alleged that the ruling dispensation and the Congress were creating an atmosphere of disorder in the state. He urged party workers to take the government's alleged failures and anti-people policies to the grassroots.

Former Union Minister Arjun Munda and BJP state in-charge Gajendra Singh Patel also criticised the opposition, accusing it of attempting to weaken constitutional institutions out of frustration over electoral defeats.

The BJP reiterated its commitment to creating public awareness about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

During the march, workers carried banners and placards highlighting issues such as the SIR exercise, illegal infiltration and development-related concerns.

The campaign will be carried out in two phases until November 5, covering all major districts of Jharkhand, including Giridih, Hazaribagh, Palamu, Jamshedpur and Dumka, with marches planned at the Assembly constituency level across the state.