Man Offers Milk To Brahmaputra, Then Throws Carton Into River Video Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

A religious offering to the Brahmaputra river in Assam's Dibrugarh has sparked an online debate over environmental responsibility after a viral video showed a man pouring milk into the river before casually throwing the empty carton into the water. The video captures the man performing what appears to be a religious ritual by pouring milk from a carton into the Brahmaputra. However, after completing the offering, he is seen tossing the empty packaging into the river instead of disposing of it responsibly.

The clip was shared on X by Bengaluru-based user Naveen Reddy, who questioned the irony of offering milk to a sacred river while contributing to its pollution. Calling out the man's actions, Reddy highlighted how religious beliefs should go hand in hand with environmental consciousness.

“Respect your beliefs, but respect nature too. Keep the Brahmaputra clean!” he wrote.

Brahmaputra River, Dibrugarh, Assam

Pouring milk into the Brahmaputra as part of religious rituals is a matter of faith, but throwing the empty milk packets into the river afterwards is absolutely ridiculous. Respect your beliefs, but respect nature too.

Keep the Brahmaputra clean!

PS - I don't see any dustbins placed on riverfront stretch.

@dibrugarhpolice @mygovassam @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice

- Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) October 31, 2026

Reddy also flagged the lack of proper waste-disposal facilities along the publicly accessible stretch of the river, pointing out that he could not spot any usable dustbins in the area.

The incident comes amid growing conversations around river pollution and public apathy towards cleanliness, particularly following the recent cleanup efforts led by Bittu Tabahi in Madhya Pradesh.

Several videos shared by the content creator during his campaign to clean the Ajnar river showed people casually throwing garbage bags into the water, sometimes just inches away from him as he worked to remove the accumulated waste.