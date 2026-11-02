Hong Kong Moves Tokenized Settlement To 24/7 And Plans Stablecoin Trials

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Hong Kong's push to modernize the way banks settle tokenized transactions moved into a more operational phase this week, with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) expanding its Project Ensemble work to support round-the-clock real-value settlement. At the same time, HSBC said its Hong Kong dollar stablecoin, RedCoin, has reached 50,000 users roughly 10 days after launch-an important milestone for stablecoins aimed at retail payments.

In separate remarks at Hong Kong FinTech Week on Monday, HKMA officials described how the next stage of EnsembleTX is intended to reduce reliance on traditional settlement windows, while HSBC executives focused on consumer adoption of a regulated stablecoin. Together, the updates highlight a dual-track approach in Hong Kong: upgrading settlement infrastructure for tokenized assets and increasing access to tokenized money for everyday use.

The HKMA advanced Project EnsembleTX to enable 24/7 real-value settlement, designed to help banks and customers move funds and manage tokenized investments outside conventional hours. Ensemble began as a central bank digital money-based settlement concept and now moves toward use cases that include tokenized government debt. HKMA said recognized dealers completed secondary-market trial trades in tokenized Exchange Fund Bills, with plans to broaden trials to regulated stablecoins. HSBC reported that its Hong Kong dollar stablecoin RedCoin reached 50,000 users about 10 days after debut.

Key takeawaysHKMA expands EnsembleTX toward 24/7 settlement

The HKMA said it has taken Project EnsembleTX to a new stage that supports“24/7 real-value transactions.” According to the regulator's announcement on Monday, the upgrade is meant to allow banks and their clients to conduct cross-border fund movement, manage tokenized investment products, and run treasury operations without being constrained by settlement cut-off times typical of legacy systems.

The operational need behind this move is straightforward: when settlement happens only during defined windows, tokenized workflows can stall even if asset issuance, token distribution, or application-layer transfers are already technically available. By enabling real-value settlement beyond those hours, HKMA's pilot aims to make tokenized finance less dependent on traditional bank settlement schedules.

From pilot constraints to tokenized central bank money

The HKMA said that when the pilot originally supported real-value trials, participating banks settled payments via Hong Kong's existing Hong Kong-dollar settlement system-an approach that limited settlement hours. The regulator indicated that, as the trials progressed, it planned to introduce tokenized central bank money to enable around-the-clock settlement.

Project Ensemble itself was launched in March 2024 to explore how banks could settle tokenized transactions using wholesale central bank digital money. A sandbox opened that August, allowing banks to connect tokenized deposit platforms and test transactions under controlled conditions.

Speaking at Hong Kong FinTech Week, HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue described the regulator's direction as introducing tokenized central bank money as a“foundation layer” for 24/7 settlement. He also said tokenized bonds, money market funds, and bank deposits are already being used within the broader initiative, reinforcing that the work is not limited to a single asset type.

Tokenized government debt trials broaden-and stablecoins are next

Beyond 24/7 settlement capability, the HKMA's update ties EnsembleTX's evolution to the next category of tokenized assets it wants participants to handle. The regulator said it is preparing trials involving regulated stablecoins alongside work that already includes tokenized short-term government debt instruments.

In particular, the HKMA reported that recognized dealers completed secondary-market trial trades in tokenized Exchange Fund Bills-short-term debt issued under the Exchange Fund framework. The regulator said it plans to expand those trials to include regulated stablecoins. The direction matters because it suggests the sandbox is moving from isolated or single-use transaction testing toward a more complete market cycle: issuance and transfer are one thing, but secondary trading adds liquidity and operational complexity.

HKMA's communications also place the settlement layer at the center of future product integration. By stating that stablecoins will be incorporated into the trials, the regulator is effectively signaling that tokenized“money” products are intended to interoperate with the same settlement foundation being tested for tokenized investment instruments.

HSBC's RedCoin adds retail users as licensing matures

While HKMA focused on bank-grade settlement and tokenized debt infrastructure, HSBC brought attention back to consumer-facing stablecoin adoption. Georges Elhedery, Group CEO of HSBC, said at Hong Kong FinTech Week that RedCoin had reached 50,000 users about 10 days after its debut.

Elhedery also indicated HSBC's goal is broader scale, targeting“multi-million users” as access expands. For readers, the key implication is not just adoption volume, but distribution readiness: the bank is moving from a limited launch toward wider availability of stablecoin wallets and payment flows.

HSBC launched RedCoin on Oct. 23, according to Cointelegraph 's earlier coverage. The bank said RedCoin supports transfers and merchant payments through its PayMe application, and more than 3.3 million PayMe customers could activate stablecoin wallets to use the token. HSBC also said it intends to bring RedCoin into its mobile banking app and allow subscriptions to tokenized investment products, including a Hong Kong dollar money market fund share class.

HSBC's stablecoin push comes after Hong Kong introduced a licensing regime in August 2025 for issuers. Cointelegraph reported that HSBC was among the first licensed stablecoin issuers in April, alongside Anchorpoint Financial, backed by Animoca Brands and Standard Chartered. The regime, as described in earlier coverage, requires issuers to meet standards around reserves, redemption, and risk management-conditions designed to address core concerns for consumer stablecoin usage.

Why the two tracks matter together

Project Ensemble and RedCoin are aimed at different layers-one at settlement infrastructure for banks and tokenized securities, the other at tokenized money for retail payments-but they respond to the same bottleneck: moving value instantly and reliably across systems that were built for traditional schedules.

HKMA's work targets the plumbing that determines when“real value” can settle, while HSBC's stablecoin rollout shows how a regulated token can be packaged into everyday payment experiences. The HKMA said settlement in its pilot initially relied on the conventional dollar settlement system, which limited hours; that constraint is now being addressed through tokenized central bank money. Meanwhile, HSBC is building usage pathways so stablecoins do not remain confined to wholesale pilots.

Looking ahead, the next signals to watch are whether HKMA's expanded EnsembleTX trials with regulated stablecoins progress smoothly-particularly as dealers move into more market-like activity-and whether RedCoin's user growth accelerates beyond the early 50,000 figure once HSBC expands access across apps and payment contexts.

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