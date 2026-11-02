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Darius Khambata Exits Tata Trusts, Calls Tata Sons Board's Chandrasekaran Vote“A Day That Will Live In Infamy”

Darius Khambata Exits Tata Trusts, Calls Tata Sons Board's Chandrasekaran Vote“A Day That Will Live In Infamy”


Date: 2026-11-02 06:14:47

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru and Mumbai: Senior Supreme Court lawyer Darius Khambata has chosen not to seek another term as a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, the two principal Tata Trusts, and called the 'astounding' actions of the rebellion by Tata Sons directors against Tata Trusts Chair Noel Tata 'a day that will live in infamy'.

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Live Mint

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