Ronel Lamour Junior Explains What The Shift Toward Smart HVAC Equipment Means For South Florida Homeowners

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Fort Lauderdale HVAC technician Ronel Lamour Junior says new equipment is changing what a service call looks like, and he tells homeowners what that means before they buy.

A Shift Technicians Are Seeing in the Field

Ronel Lamour Junior has spent about 16 years working on air conditioning and heating systems across South Florida. Over that time, he has watched the equipment itself change as much as the weather it has to survive.

Variable-speed compressors, smart thermostats, and connected heat pumps show up in more homes every cooling season. Lamour, a Senior HVAC Service Technician, says the shift is real, but it does not change the basics of how a system should be diagnosed.

“The equipment is smarter,” he says.“The troubleshooting still has to start with the same questions: what is the system actually doing, and why.”

What Variable-Speed Systems Change

Older single-speed units run at one output level. Variable-speed systems adjust their output based on demand, which can mean better humidity control and steadier temperatures in a Florida home.

Lamour tells clients that variable-speed equipment can be a genuine improvement, especially in houses that struggle with humidity between full cooling cycles. But he is careful not to oversell it.

“It's a different tool for a different job,” he says.“It solves certain problems well. It doesn't solve a duct leak or a sizing mistake, because those are separate issues.”

Smart Thermostats: A Tool, Not a Fix

Smart thermostats are one of the most visible parts of the shift. Lamour uses manufacturer apps and thermostat platforms regularly in his own work, and he thinks they're useful when paired with a system that is actually working correctly.

His caution is about what a thermostat can't do. A smart thermostat can show a homeowner that a system is running longer than usual. It cannot tell them why.

“People sometimes think the thermostat is diagnosing the problem,” Lamour says.“It's reporting information. Somebody still has to interpret it.”

Heat Pumps Gaining Ground

Heat pumps have become more common in homes that want one system for both heating and cooling, even in a climate where heating demand is light. Lamour has worked on a growing number of them in recent years.

He says heat pumps bring their own troubleshooting logic, separate from a standard air conditioner, particularly around defrost cycles and reversing valves. Technicians who are used to cooling-only systems sometimes miss things because they're applying the wrong mental checklist.

“A heat pump isn't just an AC that also heats,” he says.“It has its own failure points. You have to know what you're looking at.”

What He Tells Clients to Ask

When a homeowner is deciding whether to upgrade to newer equipment, Lamour says the conversation should start with the house, not the brochure.

He tells clients to ask what problem they are actually trying to solve. A noisy system, high humidity, uneven temperatures between rooms, and high utility bills are different problems with different answers, and not all of them require new equipment.

He also tells people to ask whether their ductwork and insulation can support the upgrade they're considering. New equipment installed into an old duct system, he says, often underperforms no matter how advanced it is.

“The equipment gets smarter every year,” Lamour says.“The house it's going into usually hasn't changed. That's where I spend most of my time looking.”

About Ronel Lamour Junior

Ronel Lamour Junior is a Senior HVAC Service Technician based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with approximately 16 years of experience in residential and light-commercial heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration work. He holds an EPA Section 608 Universal Certification and has spent his career focused on accurate diagnosis, honest recommendations, and mentoring newer technicians. He is working toward opening his own HVAC business in South Florida.