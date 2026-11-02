Habib Lawal Spotlights Real Estate Agent Work Rooted In Financial Education

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Habib Lawal says his work as a real estate agent centers on helping buyers understand their options before a financial setback becomes a foreclosure.

A Service Built From Experience

Habib Lawal works as a real estate agent in addition to his work developing property. The agent side of his business came out of something personal: his family lost their home to foreclosure in 2008, before they immigrated to the United States in 2009. Several tenants had stopped paying rent, and his parents did not have a clear picture of what options existed to deal with it. They started over with three children and little else.

That history shapes how Lawal approaches clients today. He treats the agent relationship as a chance to walk people through decisions his own parents did not have the information to make.

What the Work Actually Looks Like

For Lawal, being a real estate agent is not only about matching buyers to listings. It means spending time on the parts of a transaction that often get rushed: what a mortgage costs over time, what happens if a tenant stops paying, and what a seller's real options are before a lender gets involved.

“A lot of people make real estate decisions the same way my parents did, without knowing what else is out there,” Lawal says.“I'd rather spend an extra hour explaining the numbers than watch someone end up where my family did.”

He works with buyers at different stages, from first-time purchasers to people looking at investment property. The questions he raises tend to be practical: What is the actual monthly obligation once taxes and insurance are included? What is the plan if a renter misses payments for two or three months in a row? What happens to equity if the property has to be sold quickly?

Where Real Estate and Development Meet

Lawal's agent work sits alongside his development projects, which he has built in Mount Holly, New Jersey, and other communities. The two sides inform each other. As a developer, he sees how neighborhoods change property by property. As an agent, he sees how individual families make the decisions that either build equity or put them at risk.

That dual view is part of why financial literacy comes up so often in how he talks about his agent work. He is not selling a product so much as trying to help others avoid the gap his own family fell into. For buyers weighing a first purchase, or owners of rental property trying to plan ahead, Lawal treats the conversation as the actual service, not a formality before closing.

Why He Keeps the Two Roles Separate but Connected

Lawal entered the real estate industry in 2019 while continuing to work in corporate technology, gaining experience with a leading financial services firm before moving into a product management role at a global consulting and technology company. Initially pursuing real estate as a personal investment strategy, he gradually expanded his involvement into property development and real estate sales.

That background gives him a particular way of looking at a deal. Years spent solving problems in technology and business taught him to ask what a client needs before proposing a solution, rather than starting with the listing or the property. He brings the same habit to a first conversation with a buyer: understand the full financial picture first, then talk about the property.

He is clear that this is not a formal program or a published checklist. It is simply the way he works a transaction, shaped by what his family went through and by nearly a decade of experience in both corporate technology and real estate.

About Habib Lawal

Habib O. Lawal is a real estate agent, developer, and product manager, based in Mount Holly, New Jersey. He holds a bachelor of science in electrical engineering and a master's degree in cybersecurity from the University of Rhode Island. He began investing in real estate in 2019. He also works to grow a professional networking business built around connecting people across industries.