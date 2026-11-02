Goranson Bain Ausley Ranks No. 6 Among Dallas Business Journal's Best Places To Work For 2026

Employee survey highlights the firm's supportive culture, commitment to professional development, and high employee engagement.

DALLAS, Texas - Goranson Bain Ausley (GBA), Texas's largest law firm devoted exclusively to family law, ranked No. 6 in the medium-sized category of the Dallas Business Journal's 2026 Best Places to Work. The recognition reflects the firm's longstanding commitment to creating a workplace where attorneys and staff feel valued, supported, and equipped to provide exceptional service to clients.

The award is based on confidential employee feedback measuring workplace culture, leadership, engagement, and satisfaction. GBA earned an overall score of 94.79 out of 100, with 96.43% of participating employees classified as highly engaged and no employees classified as disengaged. When asked to describe their workplace in one word, employees most frequently chose“supportive.”

One employee connected the firm's culture directly to its purpose:

“Our firm's mission is to help people see possibilities they couldn't see before. Of course this applies to our divorce clients, who find themselves at one of the most difficult crossroads in their lives, and often come to us in despair about what the future might hold. It equally applies to our team.”

“Our people are the reason GBA has been able to grow while maintaining the culture that makes this firm special,” said Lindley Bain, Managing Partner of Goranson Bain Ausley.“We want every member of our team to feel respected, supported, and confident that their contributions matter. That commitment extends to our clients, who benefit from a team that genuinely cares about each other and the people we serve.”

Employee responses highlighted the firm's emphasis on professional development, collaboration, work-life balance, and leadership that values people. GBA supports attorneys and staff through continuing education, Board Certification, Collaborative Law training, mentoring, and opportunities for professional advancement.

As GBA has grown to more than 55 attorneys across eight Texas offices, maintaining a strong, connected workplace has remained a priority. The firm's approach combines the resources and experience of a statewide practice with collegial local teams and a shared commitment to client service.

The Dallas Business Journal's Best Places to Work program recognizes North Texas organizations based on employee feedback and measures factors associated with employee engagement and workplace satisfaction. The medium-sized company category includes organizations with 50 to 249 local employees.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Founded in 1987, Goranson Bain Ausley is Texas's largest law firm focused exclusively on family law. Its more than 55 attorneys serve clients from eight offices in Dallas, Plano, Fort Worth, Granbury, Austin, San Antonio, Midland, and Flower Mound. More than 30 of its attorneys are Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm's people are its greatest asset: accomplished attorneys recognized for their expertise, integrity, sound judgment, and dedication to clients. The firm's practice encompasses complex divorce, high-net-worth property division, child custody, mediation, Collaborative Divorce, and appeals.

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