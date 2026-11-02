Malaysia Fair Tokyo Draws Over 65,000 Visitors

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 (NNN) -- Tokyo's Toyosu Park played host recently to Malaysia Fair 2026, a showcase of Malaysian flavours, culture, and traditional crafts.

Themed“All About Malaysia,” the fair featured 34 booths and food trucks showcasing cuisine, cultural dance performances, hands-on traditional handicraft activities, tropical products, and contemporary lifestyle offerings.

Educational showcases highlighted opportunities for pursuing higher education in Malaysia.

Other highlights included cooking demonstrations, culinary talk shows, and travel packages promoting Malaysian destinations. Three Japanese nationals won complimentary return air tickets to Malaysia in a lucky draw.

In a statement to Bernama, the Embassy of Malaysia in Tokyo said the fair was held in celebration of the country's cultural diversity and Malaysia-Japan people-to-people ties.

It said the fair has been held since 2018.

“Following Malaysia's active participation in World Expo 2025 in Osaka, this year's fair further reinforced the commitment to deepening people-to-people connections and expanding opportunities for cooperation between Malaysia and Japan,” said the embassy.

“Through this annual celebration, Malaysia continues to share its unique identity with the Japanese public while fostering enduring friendship, mutual understanding, and stronger bilateral engagement,” it added.

More than 65,000 visitors thronged the Oct 30 to Nov 1 event, which exceeded the embassy's target.

The fair was opened by Malaysia's Ambassador to Japan Datuk Ahmad Rozian Abd Ghani.

Japan's Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Koki Ozora was guest of honour. Other attendees included ASEAN ambassadors, Japanese government officials, and representatives of participating organisations.

Meanwhile, Tourism Malaysia, in a separate statement said the fair and related promotional programmes are aimed at strengthening Malaysia's appeal in the Japanese market, deepening partnerships with travel industry stakeholders, and promoting tourism and long-term residence opportunities.

Malaysia received 324,499 Japanese visitors in the first nine months of 2026, up 5.2 per cent from 308,614 in the same period last year, it said.

--NNN