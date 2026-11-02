Rebecca Hutcheon

Research Fellow at the Faculty of Business and Creative Industries, University of South Wales

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My research interests sit at the intersection of literary studies, the digital and the spatial humanities. I specialise in nineteenth-century fiction, digital mapping and literary geography. My current research centres around two projects. One is around creating open-access, easy-to-use tools to map literary realism. The other is around the 'senses of places'. I am interested in how literary space is conceived and perceived via non-visual means (sound, smell, touch).

–present Research Fellow at the Faculty of Business and Creative Industries, University of South Wales

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