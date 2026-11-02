Global Growth Faces Fragile Future As Debt, Energy Risks Mount

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The global economy enters 2027 with a paradox: output continues to expand, but the foundations supporting that expansion are becoming more fragile. Forecasts for 2026 place global growth between 2.5% and 3%, with the International Monetary Fund projecting 3%, the OECD 2.9% and the World Bank 2.5%. The central question is whether policymakers can manage the pressures beneath the headline growth rate. That distinction should guide every serious risk assessment.

Interest rates remain a powerful force shaping this outlook. Central banks raised borrowing costs to contain inflation following the pandemic, supply disruptions and energy shocks. Tightening has moderated demand, while its effects continue to travel through the economy. A manufacturer considering a $500 million production facility, for example, may postpone construction when financing becomes substantially more expensive. Across thousands of decisions, that caution translates into slower productivity growth and fewer jobs.

The debt equation makes the challenge more complex. Governments accumulated substantial liabilities during the pandemic, while households and companies entered the high-rate period with significant borrowing commitments. When refinancing costs rise, public budgets devote more revenue to interest payments. Every additional dollar servicing debt competes with infrastructure, education, healthcare and industrial development. Emerging economies face particular pressure because external borrowing is frequently denominated in dollars. A stronger dollar raises the local-currency cost of repayment, while higher United States yields can redirect international capital towards American assets.

Geopolitical fragmentation adds uncertainty. Wars, sanctions, export controls and strategic competition are changing production geography. This can improve resilience over time, yet duplicated factories, inventories and transport routes raise immediate expenses. Energy markets illustrate the connection. A disruption affecting a major oil or gas corridor can lift prices, increase freight and insurance costs, and feed inflation across sectors from chemicals to food production.

The interaction between energy prices and monetary policy deserves attention. A supply-driven oil shock can raise consumer prices while weakening household purchasing power. Central banks then face a difficult choice: tolerate temporary inflation or maintain restrictive conditions that weigh on growth. For energy-importing economies, the shock worsens trade balances and pressures currencies. Energy exporters may receive higher revenues, although volatile prices complicate fiscal planning and investment.

The United States, Europe and China occupy different positions. The United States benefits from deep capital markets, the dollar's international role and investment in technology and energy. Europe must strengthen industrial competitiveness while managing energy costs, demographic pressures and fiscal constraints. China retains enormous manufacturing capacity and influence over supply chains, while its property-sector adjustment and domestic demand shape its growth trajectory.

For Azerbaijan, this landscape creates exposure and strategic opportunity. Hydrocarbon exports connect national revenues to global demand and prices, making fiscal planning sensitive to external cycles. Substantial strategic foreign-exchange reserves provide a buffer against volatility and support macroeconomic stability. Azerbaijan's position between Europe and Asia also gives transport corridors, ports, rail links and energy infrastructure growing strategic relevance as companies diversify routes and suppliers.

The next stage should turn these advantages into a broader productive base. Investment in renewable electricity, logistics, petrochemicals, agriculture, digital services and manufacturing can widen growth sources. The objective is to increase non-oil activity's contribution to exports, employment and productivity. This requires predictable regulation, competitive financing, skilled labour and projects capable of attracting long-term private capital. Strategic reserves offer protection during external shocks; productive investment determines how strongly an economy advances between them.

Ultimately, the 2.5%–3% global growth outlook raises questions about the quality and durability of expansion. The world economy retains powerful engines, from technological innovation to trade and infrastructure investment, while debt, geopolitical rivalry and expensive capital narrow policymakers' room for manoeuvre. A controlled slowdown remains possible if inflation eases, financial conditions become balanced and trade channels remain functional. This outcome is not automatic; it depends on coordinated policy, credible institutions and effective international cooperation. The greatest danger is that several shocks arrive together, turning manageable pressures into a reinforcing cycle of higher prices, tighter credit and weaker demand. Governments that strengthen fiscal credibility, diversify production and invest in resilience will be better placed to navigate global uncertainty.