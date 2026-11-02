Apartment Building Damaged In Russian Drone Attack On Vinnytsia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vinnytsia Deputy Mayor Roman Furman reported this on Facebook.

"One of the apartment buildings in Vinnytsia was damaged in the enemy attack on November 2. As of 10:30, windows had been blown out in ten apartments," Furman wrote.

He said a municipal council commission was working at the scene. Specialists will document the damage so residents can receive compensation under the government's eRecovery program, as well as financial assistance from the community budget.

At the same time, teams from property management companies are beginning work at the site. They will carry out urgent repairs: the damaged windows will be covered with plastic sheeting today and, if necessary, OSB boards.

Injury toll in Russian strike on Vinnytsia region rises to six, two killed

Meanwhile, initial repair work is nearing completion in the Vyshenka neighborhood, which was damaged on November 1. By the evening, windows in 61 apartments had been covered. The same work has now also been completed in common areas of ten buildings.

As reported, in the early hours of November 1, drone debris damaged 17 buildings in Vinnytsia and a car was burned.

Photo credit: Vinnytsia City Council