Russian Drone Attacks Civilian Car In Kherson, Leaving Two Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson City Military Administration reported the incident on Telegram.

"At approximately 08:00, Russian occupying forces attacked a car with a drone in the Korabelnyi district," the statement said.

Two people were injured: a 62-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man. Both were taken to hospital to receive the necessary medical treatment. They sustained blast-related injuries and are currently undergoing further medical examinations.

Russian forces attack homes, energy, logistics infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, three injured

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the morning of November 2, Russian forces attacked a medical facility in central Kherson. Several rooms were damaged, and windows and interior doors were blown out.

Russian forces are resuming their so-called "free hunting" of vehicles using fiber-optic-controlled drones.

From October 27 to November 1, Ukraine had introduced a ceasefire regime in a designated area to facilitate a humanitarian operation in Oleshky.