Russian Drone Attacks Civilian Car In Kherson, Leaving Two Injured
"At approximately 08:00, Russian occupying forces attacked a car with a drone in the Korabelnyi district," the statement said.
Two people were injured: a 62-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man. Both were taken to hospital to receive the necessary medical treatment. They sustained blast-related injuries and are currently undergoing further medical examinations.Read also: Russian forces attack homes, energy, logistics infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, three injured
As Ukrinform previously reported, on the morning of November 2, Russian forces attacked a medical facility in central Kherson. Several rooms were damaged, and windows and interior doors were blown out.
Russian forces are resuming their so-called "free hunting" of vehicles using fiber-optic-controlled drones.
From October 27 to November 1, Ukraine had introduced a ceasefire regime in a designated area to facilitate a humanitarian operation in Oleshky.
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