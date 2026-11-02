Attack On Izium Leaves One Dead And 11 Injured, Damaging Homes And Stores

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“The number of casualties from the Russian shelling in Izium has risen to 11. In particular, an 11-year-old boy suffered an acute stress reaction,” the post reads.

According to Syniehubov, around 9:00 a.m., the occupiers struck the city with several guided aerial bombs. In particular, the Russians hit a five-story apartment building; as a result of the strike, the building was destroyed from the first to the third floors. Another strike hit a 4-story residential building.

Russian drone attacks civilian car in, leaving two injured

At least 14 private homes, 2 stores, and 6 cars were also damaged. An assessment of the area and cleanup efforts are ongoing, Syniehubov added.

As previously reported, on the morning of November 2, Russian troops attacked Izium with guided aerial bombs. One person was killed, and at least three others were injured. The city's military administration reported that Izium is completely without power due to damage to high-voltage power lines.