Russian Attack Damages Cat Shelter In Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform correspondent reports this.

Lyubov, the owner of the shelter, said that an enemy drone struck a neighboring building.

"Not a single window in our building is intact. All the doors have been warped, and we now have no heating. Part of the roof is missing," she said.

According to the woman, one animal was killed. Four other cats that lived in the shelter's courtyard are still being searched for.

Two elderly internally displaced women from the Kherson region also lived in the building where the cats were kept. During the explosion, the ceiling collapsed on them.

Aftermath of the Shahed drone attack on Odesa. / Photo: Nina Liashonok, Ukrinform

Russian forces strike regional power utility facility in Odesa region

Before Russia's full-scale invasion, one of the women had worked as a teacher for 45 years at a school in the Beryslav district. Her former students helped evacuate her from the settlement destroyed by Russian forces.

"I have been living here for three years because nothing was left of my home. Today, at three in the morning, I heard an explosion. The ceiling collapsed onto the bed, and shards of glass went flying everywhere. The neighboring building was burning fiercely, and we were afraid the fire would spread to ours. We grabbed our bags with our documents, put on our rubber clogs, and ran outside in whatever we had been sleeping in," said Lyubov Mykolaivna.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked Odesa on the night of November 2, injuring four people.