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Breaking News: King: Jordanians Judge Parliament Not Only By Laws It Passes But Also By Its Conduct, Rhetoric. (Petra)


Date: 2026-11-02 06:06:04

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

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Jordan News Agency

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