King Inaugurates 20Th Parliament's Third Ordinary Session, Delivers Speech From The Throne

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday inaugurated the third ordinary session of the 20th Parliament and delivered the Speech from the Throne.

Following is the full English translation of the Speech from the Throne: "In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful Prayers and peace be upon our Prophet Mohammad, Honourable Senators, Honourable Representatives, Peace, God's mercy and blessings be upon you.

In the name of God, and with His blessings, we inaugurate the third ordinary session of the Twentieth Parliament.

A few days ago, the treacherous hand of terror sought to test our state's resilience and our people's resolve. But we will not back down. We will not allow the terrorists, the khawarej, to undermine the security and unity of this nation. They have no place among us. They have no place in our great Jordanian family. They betrayed it. They have no place in our midst not now, not ever.

The blood of the Karak martyrs is a solemn pledge we will carry, and I ask you to observe a moment of silence in memory of the martyrs.

Honourable Senators, Honourable Representatives, Jordan has stood and will forever stand firm against those who seek to threaten its security or undermine its sovereignty; and it remains a force to be reckoned with against any who dare to dismiss the great history and legacy of this nation.

This blessed land is defended by formidable soldiers whose unwavering vigilance, day and night, ensures that Jordanians rest secure in the certainty that they are always protected. Our brave Arab Army and security agencies put their lives on the line, vowing to ensure that Jordan's defences remain impenetrable and its flag flies high and proud.

Jordan's strength lies in its people the more severe the trials, the greater their unity, insight, and wisdom.

I continue to place my faith in Jordanians, in their awareness during times of uncertainty, their wisdom when emotions run high, and their devotion and dedication when adversity strikes.

Honourable Senators, Honourable Representatives, Distinguished guests, We remain unshakeable in our convictions, holding fast to our Arab identity and to the defence of its causes as my father did before me, and my son will after me so that a united Arab voice remains our aspiration and goal, however distant it may seem.

We reiterate, time and again, that there can be no security or stability in our region without upholding the Palestinian people's right to their homeland. Despite international calls for an end to Israel's violations, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues, as do the relentless attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem, whilst Israel's expansionist ambitions remain the greatest threat to the region's future and hopes.

But the people will not forget.

Whoever believes that tyranny will confer legitimacy is mistaken.

Whoever believes that time will distort the truth is mistaken.

And whoever believes that Jordanians will compromise their principles is also mistaken.

Honourable Senators, Honourable Representatives, Your esteemed Parliament stands as the cornerstone of our political life, as the nation is the source of all powers and the bedrock of its strength. By upholding this principle, our national front remains secure and resilient. For a strong Jordan can defend its interests, champion Arab causes, fulfil its responsibilities, and remain a steadfast pillar of support to those in need.

Your Parliament should be the voice of the nation, the guardian of public interest, and the oversight power over government performance, always placing the interests of Jordanians first. Your differences of opinion are a source of strength, as long as the national interest remains your shared goal.

Jordanians judge this body not only by the laws it passes, but by the conduct and rhetoric under this dome.

Distinguished guests, I address you from this platform to reaffirm, as I have always done, that the interests of every Jordanian must lie at the heart of every decision never an afterthought. True development manifests in the lived experiences of citizens, in the impact they feel in their daily lives and opportunities, their education and healthcare, and the future of their children.

Today, as we move ahead on the path towards economic modernisation, work has started on a number of ambitious mega projects aimed at bolstering the foundations of our national economy, enhancing its resilience, and advancing Jordan's pivotal role in the region. And I call upon the government to expedite progress in these strategic initiatives.

Water, water, water! Water security is a pillar of our national sovereignty, and under no circumstances will we allow the Jordanian people's unassailable right to access water to be held hostage. On this matter, there is no room for compromise or appeasement.

I therefore direct the government to continue with its water security projects and to work on developing proactive plans to protect the nation's resources, in order to ensure their sustainability and safeguard the rights of future generations.

Honourable Senators, Honourable Representatives, Distinguished guests, There is no place in our nation for anyone who treats public office as a badge of prestige rather than a duty of service.

Nor shall there be immunity for anyone who abuses their position, whoever they may be. The authority of the state and the rule of law must prevail above all else.

The law recognises neither name, nor position, nor influence.

My fellow Jordanians, My people, My enduring source of strength, It is your legitimate right to engage in public debate, a right enshrined in the Constitution. This nation, and its leadership, have always welcomed every sincere and responsible opinion. And those who love Jordan acknowledge how much it has given them, and honour it through the dignity of their words, and the civility with which they express their differences.

I place my trust in you, my people and my tribe, and your welfare and the honour of this nation are a sacred trust I bear. After God, I rely on you, and your devotion to this land, so that Jordan may always remain strong, distinguished, and held in the highest regard.

Peace, God's mercy and blessings be upon you." Earlier, an official ceremony was held upon His Majesty's arrival at Parliament, accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

The King was received by the heads of the three branches of government, and several senior officials and officers.

Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, His Royal Highness Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, a number of Royal Family members, senior officials and officers, as well as members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps in Jordan attended the speech.

//Petra// NQ