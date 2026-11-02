Hospit-AI-Lity: Rolling Out The Third Generation Of WALT

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 1, 2026 11:15 am - Upgrades and updates for AI travel training coach WALT.

The travel industry returned to positive growth in 2025 and is forecast to continue growing in the double digits through 2030. As volume and traffic increases, continued weakness in guest and client facing teams will negatively impact revenue, marketing and overall profitability by NOT maximizing each and every interaction. Hiring, training and retention are still key challenges for travel businesses and better training, onboarding and upskilling will give travel workers the skills they need to drive revenue and elevate experiences. hospit-AI-lity from TTS designed exclusively to help businesses overcome training and skills challenges, positively impacting the bottom line. WALT, the AI powered training coach for the platform, began with version 1.0, a basic conversation interface to test file reading, ingestion and analysis. WALT 2.0 had more optimized data ingestion, prompting and displayed a real-time resource window to show the frameworks in action. WALT 3.0 has a host of upgrades in both operations and user interface and will be the gate for the production version of hospit-AI-lity.

Upgrades in the Backend

WALT uses a RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) framework and depends on static documents to 'learn' content. Previous versions were designed to evaluate loading, 'chunking' and analysis methodology for specific task oriented jobs. WALT 3.0 takes data handling to the next step and employs a training workflow to showcase what information handling would look like in production versions. WALT 3.0 will use a selective embedding process to focus on one specific skill or training unit for better data handling and richer output. The training workflow itself has been updated to reflect in the field training and WALT will follow steps to ensure proper content delivery and user comprehension. The knowledge base that WALT uses is optimized to match the training workflow and documents themselves are better structured for increased readability and output from WALT. WALT 3.0 represents a major jump in interactivity as users can select the skill they want to learn about and WALT will 'teach' and 'test' the user after content and role plays are presented.

User Facing Interface Lays the Groundwork for Production

The next evolution for hospit-AI-lity and WALT is the interface that trainees will use when learning new skills and habits. WALT 3.0 will deploy with a new user portal that resembles the mobile device layout that will eventually be the hospit-AI-lity environment. A scrolling conversational thread, support and access icons and a mobile layout will display what users will eventually see and experience when engaging with WALT and the platform. Beta testing online will allow for enhancements and improvements in the user's experience and will showcase what the production version will look and feel like when used in the field. The hospit-AI-lity platform will be available on mobile and tablet devices with Android and iOS versions on tap to work with existing infrastructure within the business.

WALT 3.0 is Online

TTS is pleased to announce the roll out of WALT 3.0. This version of WALT will showcase production ready functionality and display / interface characteristics for field use. Numerous ingestion, operational and language upgrades highlight the user focused nature of WALT's engagement using an introduction > teaching > evaluating workflow. The evaluation portal is designed to showcase the mobile device (tablet) environment new hires and travel workers will engage with during their training sessions. WALT 3.0 represents the next step in scale and production capability of the training platform and its effectiveness and value as a training tool for travel providers, accommodation & resort operators and travel agencies. Visit the Evaluation Portal to access the latest version of WALT: #haiy