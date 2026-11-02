Emizentech Expands Dedicated Developer Hiring With Five Engagement Models And A 14-Day Money-Back Guarantee
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 2, 2026 - EmizenTech, a mobile app development company serving clients across 30+ industries, has expanded its dedicated developer hiring program. Businesses can now choose from five engagement models and start with a 14-day money-back guarantee.
Many companies find that building an in-house engineering team takes longer and costs more than extending one with outside specialists. Shortlisting, interviewing and onboarding even one engineer can take weeks. The expanded program is meant to shorten that process. Clients receive a curated shortlist and can interview candidates within 24 to 48 hours.
Five Engagement Models
Businesses that want to hire dedicated developers can pick the model that fits their project:
1. Dedicated Developer: a full-time engineer who works only on the client's project.
2. Part-Time or Hourly Developer: flexible support for short-term tasks.
3. Dedicated Team: front-end, back-end, QA and UI/UX specialists working under the client's direction.
4. Build-Operate-Transfer: EmizenTech builds and runs the team until the client is ready to take over.
5. Offshore or Nearshore Development Center: extra engineering capacity across time zones.
Skills and Technologies
Developers are available across mobile, web, software, eCommerce, AI and machine learning, QA and testing, cloud, IoT and blockchain. Their stacks include React, Angular, Node, Python, Java,.NET, Flutter, React Native, AWS, Azure and Kubernetes.
Pricing and Risk-Free Start
1. Fixed-Cost Model: starts at $2,500 per project
2. Time and Material Model: starts at $20 per hour
3. Dedicated Team Model: starts at $3,000 per month per developer
Every engagement includes a 14-day money-back guarantee. Clients can get a full refund if they are not satisfied with the developers in the first two weeks. Strict NDAs, IP protection policies and secure development environments apply to all engagements.
Company Perspective
"The question we hear most is how to add engineering capacity without a long hiring cycle or a long-term commitment," said a spokesperson for EmizenTech. "Flexible models and a clear refund window let clients start small, check the fit and scale when they are ready."
EmizenTech reports a 98% client retention rate and a 4.9-star rating on Clutch and GoodFirms. The company has delivered over 1,200 projects since 2013.
Details on engagement models, pricing and the hiring process are available at:
About EmizenTech
EmizenTech is a mobile app development company that has helped businesses design, build and scale digital products since 2013. Its services cover mobile apps, web and software development, eCommerce, AI and cloud solutions.
Media Contact
EmizenTech
Website:
Phone (USA): +1 (989) 535-9295
Many companies find that building an in-house engineering team takes longer and costs more than extending one with outside specialists. Shortlisting, interviewing and onboarding even one engineer can take weeks. The expanded program is meant to shorten that process. Clients receive a curated shortlist and can interview candidates within 24 to 48 hours.
Five Engagement Models
Businesses that want to hire dedicated developers can pick the model that fits their project:
1. Dedicated Developer: a full-time engineer who works only on the client's project.
2. Part-Time or Hourly Developer: flexible support for short-term tasks.
3. Dedicated Team: front-end, back-end, QA and UI/UX specialists working under the client's direction.
4. Build-Operate-Transfer: EmizenTech builds and runs the team until the client is ready to take over.
5. Offshore or Nearshore Development Center: extra engineering capacity across time zones.
Skills and Technologies
Developers are available across mobile, web, software, eCommerce, AI and machine learning, QA and testing, cloud, IoT and blockchain. Their stacks include React, Angular, Node, Python, Java,.NET, Flutter, React Native, AWS, Azure and Kubernetes.
Pricing and Risk-Free Start
1. Fixed-Cost Model: starts at $2,500 per project
2. Time and Material Model: starts at $20 per hour
3. Dedicated Team Model: starts at $3,000 per month per developer
Every engagement includes a 14-day money-back guarantee. Clients can get a full refund if they are not satisfied with the developers in the first two weeks. Strict NDAs, IP protection policies and secure development environments apply to all engagements.
Company Perspective
"The question we hear most is how to add engineering capacity without a long hiring cycle or a long-term commitment," said a spokesperson for EmizenTech. "Flexible models and a clear refund window let clients start small, check the fit and scale when they are ready."
EmizenTech reports a 98% client retention rate and a 4.9-star rating on Clutch and GoodFirms. The company has delivered over 1,200 projects since 2013.
Details on engagement models, pricing and the hiring process are available at:
About EmizenTech
EmizenTech is a mobile app development company that has helped businesses design, build and scale digital products since 2013. Its services cover mobile apps, web and software development, eCommerce, AI and cloud solutions.
Media Contact
EmizenTech
Website:
Phone (USA): +1 (989) 535-9295
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